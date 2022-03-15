These Bone Conduction Headphones Are The Most Comfortable Headphones I’ve Ever Worn

Despite decades of refinement, over-ear headphones often look absurd, unless you’ve got a thing for Princess Leia buns. But they also communicate that you’re not to be bothered — which I’ve found to be a huge benefit when dealing with catcallers on the streets of my hometown, New York City.

However, after two weeks of trying out the sleek new OpenRun Pro headphones from Shokz, I am ready to leave big noise-canceling headphones behind. Not only are the OpenRun Pro headphones the most comfortable ones I’ve ever worn; they also made me feel safer out in the world than any over-ear or noise-canceling headphones ever could.

That’s because there are major downsides to wearing any type of noise-canceling headphones while you’re out and about, regardless of the size. Street harassment isn’t the only danger out there. There’s also the risk of getting hit by a car or bike (or an adult on a Razor scooter) that you don’t hear coming because your ears are blocked up. Many modern headphones like AirPods do offer a “transparency” mode to enable the listener to hear what’s going on around them, but it can be tempting not to use it.

“Headphones reduce people's situational awareness, which can elevate their risk for harmful outcomes, such as injuries resulting from collisions,” said Ed Maguire, the director of Arizona State University’s Public Safety Innovation Lab.

The OpenRun Pro headphones enable you to be aware of what’s going on around you because they rely on bone conduction, a phrase that calls to mind some sort of Tim Burton–esque opera. Rather than sending the new Justin Bieber single straight to your eardrums, bone conduction transmits sound by vibrating against the bones of the head and jaw. The OpenRun Pro, which looks like a thin headband with paws on the end, has a thumbprint-sized speaker that sits right against the top of your jaw and sends the vibrations into your head. Beethoven used this same technique to make music after he went deaf by biting down on a metal rod that was connected to his piano. This allowed him to receive the audio waves as physical vibrations, all without using his eardrums.

Some research has found that bone conduction headphones can make it easier to hear what’s going on around you, though one 2017 study warned that they can impair your ability to assess where hazards are located. A 2018 study found that leaving the ear canal open made bone conduction headphones a safe and viable option while driving, while other studies have shown that they do cause more distraction than no headphones at all. But there’s no doubt I feel safer wearing bone conduction headphones on the street. While I sometimes prefer less situational awareness if it’ll convince people not to bother me, I know that it’s safer to know what’s going on. In many ways, the OpenRun Pro headphones are the opposite of noise cancellation: When you’re wearing them, you can’t quite ignore the world around you (and the catcallers certainly won’t ignore you either).