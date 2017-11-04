This Video Of People Uniting To Toss A Hat Up A Building Is Equal Parts Suspenseful And Inspiring
Hats off, folks...hats off.
If you didn't hear, the Houston Astros won the World Series.
It was a pretty big deal for Houston, considering 1) the Astros have never won the World Series before and 2) the city has been through quite a bit in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.
So to celebrate, they had a big parade!
And it was at this parade on Friday in downtown Houston that the following amazing video was captured.
In the frenzy and the fanfare, someone on an upper tier of a massive parking garage dropped their hat to the throngs below. But! In a moment of triumph and teamwork, the crowd began tossing the hat BACK UP THE BUILDING!
The magical moment was recorded by Houston resident Josh Pherigo, whose original tweet has gone viral as all heck.
The video is a mini-cinematic masterpiece. It's got thrills, chills, and OH CRAP THEY ALMOST DROPPED IT!
"Everyone was extremely happy," says Pherigo of the vibe that day. "People were throwing confetti, little kids up on shoulders, high fives all around. This city has been through tough times lately, and you got the sense that people were glad to have a thing to collectively celebrate."
The enthusiasm and goodwill in the video is palpable as OH CRAP THEY ALMOST DROPPED IT AGAIN!
"The feedback from this video has been overwhelming," says Pherigo. "This seems to have brought a lot of people some needed joy, and that makes me really happy. There's a lot of negativity in the world and it's nice to remember from time to time that there's a lot of good out there, too."
Hail Mary hat toss hallelujah and amen!
