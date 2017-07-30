These Models Are Covered Head To Toe In Body Paint And Yowza It's Pretty Amazing
All photos are from the 2017 World Bodypainting Festival, held this weekend in Klagenfurt, Austria. Imagine a burlesque cosplay convention thrown by Salvador Dalí and H.R. Giger and you've basically got it. WARNING: You might see a few **gasp** painted nipples.
1.
2.
3.
4.
ADVERTISEMENT
5.
6.
7.
8.
ADVERTISEMENT
9.
10.
11.
12.
ADVERTISEMENT
13.
14.
15.
16.
ADVERTISEMENT
17.
18.
19.
20.
ADVERTISEMENT
21.
22.
23.
24.
ADVERTISEMENT
25.
26.
27.
28.
ADVERTISEMENT
29.
30.
31.
32.
ADVERTISEMENT
33.
34.
35.
36.
ADVERTISEMENT
37.
38.
39.
40.
ADVERTISEMENT
41.
42.
43.
44.
ADVERTISEMENT
45.
46.
47.
48.
ADVERTISEMENT
49.
50.
51.
52.
ADVERTISEMENT
53.
54.
55.
56.
ADVERTISEMENT
57.
58.
59.
60.
ADVERTISEMENT
61.
62.
63.
64.
-
Gavon Laessig is a deputy news director and front page editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Gavon Laessig at gavon@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.