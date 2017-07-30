BuzzFeed News

These Models Are Covered Head To Toe In Body Paint And Yowza It's Pretty Amazing

All photos are from the 2017 World Bodypainting Festival, held this weekend in Klagenfurt, Austria. Imagine a burlesque cosplay convention thrown by Salvador Dalí and H.R. Giger and you've basically got it. WARNING: You might see a few **gasp** painted nipples.

1.

Jan Hetfleisch / Getty Images

2.

Jan Hetfleisch / Getty Images

3.

Jan Hetfleisch / Getty Images

4.

Jan Hetfleisch / Getty Images
5.

Jan Hetfleisch / Getty Images

6.

Jan Hetfleisch / Getty Images

7.

Jan Hetfleisch / Getty Images

8.

Jan Hetfleisch / Getty Images
9.

Jan Hetfleisch / Getty Images

10.

Jan Hetfleisch / Getty Images

11.

Jan Hetfleisch / Getty Images

12.

Jan Hetfleisch / Getty Images
13.

Jan Hetfleisch / Getty Images

14.

Jan Hetfleisch / Getty Images

15.

Jan Hetfleisch / Getty Images

16.

Jan Hetfleisch / Getty Images
17.

Jan Hetfleisch / Getty Images

18.

Jan Hetfleisch / Getty Images

19.

Jan Hetfleisch / Getty Images

20.

Jan Hetfleisch / Getty Images
21.

Jan Hetfleisch / Getty Images

22.

Jan Hetfleisch / Getty Images

23.

Jan Hetfleisch / Getty Images

24.

Jan Hetfleisch / Getty Images
25.

Jan Hetfleisch / Getty Images

26.

Jan Hetfleisch / Getty Images

27.

Jan Hetfleisch / Getty Images

28.

Jan Hetfleisch / Getty Images
29.

Jan Hetfleisch / Getty Images

30.

Jan Hetfleisch / Getty Images

31.

Jan Hetfleisch / Getty Images

32.

Jan Hetfleisch / Getty Images
33.

Jan Hetfleisch / Getty Images

34.

Jan Hetfleisch / Getty Images

35.

Jan Hetfleisch / Getty Images

36.

Jan Hetfleisch / Getty Images
37.

Jan Hetfleisch / Getty Images

38.

Jan Hetfleisch / Getty Images

39.

Jan Hetfleisch / Getty Images

40.

Jan Hetfleisch / Getty Images
41.

Jan Hetfleisch / Getty Images

42.

Jan Hetfleisch / Getty Images

43.

Jan Hetfleisch / Getty Images

44.

Jan Hetfleisch / Getty Images
45.

Jan Hetfleisch / Getty Images

46.

Leonhard Foeger / Reuters

47.

Jan Hetfleisch / Getty Images

48.

Leonhard Foeger / Reuters
49.

Leonhard Foeger / Reuters

50.

Leonhard Foeger / Reuters

51.

Leonhard Foeger / Reuters

52.

Leonhard Foeger / Reuters
53.

Leonhard Foeger / Reuters

54.

Leonhard Foeger / Reuters

55.

Leonhard Foeger / Reuters

56.

Leonhard Foeger / Reuters
57.

Leonhard Foeger / Reuters

58.

Leonhard Foeger / Reuters

59.

Jan Hetfleisch / Getty Images

60.

Jan Hetfleisch / Getty Images
61.

Jan Hetfleisch / Getty Images

62.

Jan Hetfleisch / Getty Images

63.

Jan Hetfleisch / Getty Images

64.

Jan Hetfleisch / Getty Images
