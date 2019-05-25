 Skip To Content
11 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on May 25, 2019, at 12:38 p.m. ET

In continuing our visual coverage of the new abortion bans in several US states, BuzzFeed News is highlighting the works of photographer Tara Todras-Whitehill, who is telling the stories of women and their experiences with abortion. Pictures from across the US are showing how abortion rights advocates have taken to the streets in response to these new laws.

On less divisive topics, photographer Bobby Escobedo's pictures show how a community of skater girls can inspire creativity and independence among their own.

Overseas, Maria Contreras Coll reports from Nepal on children who are believed to be the reincarnation of the Hindu goddess Durga, and Lakin Ogunbanwo's portraits capture the breathtaking beauty of Nigerian brides on their wedding day.

Lastly, we pour one out for our friends at the New York Times Lens column, which, after 10 years of highlighting incredible photography that has indeed challenged our view of world, will be finally coming to an end.

These are some of the photo stories from across the internet that caught our eye and kept us thinking.

"This Powerful Photo Series Asks Women to Talk About Their Abortions" —BuzzFeed News

Tara Todras-Whitehill / Vignette

"Here's How People Across the US Have Protested Against State Abortion Bans" —BuzzFeed News

Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call,Inc.

"Display Only: A Look at How Briana King Creates Spaces for Girls to Skate" —Alright Magazine

Bobby Escobedo

"The Photographer Taking Regal Portraits of Nigerian Brides" —Artsy

Lakin Ogunbanwo

"Meet Some of the Child Goddesses of Nepal" —the Washington Post

Maria Contreras Coll

"These Old Photos Show What Fleet Week Used to Look Like" —BuzzFeed News

AP

"These Are Photos From the Brown v. Board Era, But Don’t Pretend School Segregation Is History" —Mother Jones

Bettmann Archive

"How Pelle Cass Creates His Jarring 'Still Time-Lapse' Images" —It's Nice That

Pelle Cass

"The Small Bodies of the Solar System" —the Atlantic

Andrei Romanov / Reuters

"10 Years of Photography, and Lens" —the New York Times

Jack Delano / Library of Congress

"21 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week" — BuzzFeed

SAM YEH / AFP / Getty Image


