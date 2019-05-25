11 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

In continuing our visual coverage of the new abortion bans in several US states, BuzzFeed News is highlighting the works of photographer Tara Todras-Whitehill, who is telling the stories of women and their experiences with abortion. Pictures from across the US are showing how abortion rights advocates have taken to the streets in response to these new laws.

On less divisive topics, photographer Bobby Escobedo's pictures show how a community of skater girls can inspire creativity and independence among their own.

Overseas, Maria Contreras Coll reports from Nepal on children who are believed to be the reincarnation of the Hindu goddess Durga, and Lakin Ogunbanwo's portraits capture the breathtaking beauty of Nigerian brides on their wedding day.

Lastly, we pour one out for our friends at the New York Times Lens column, which, after 10 years of highlighting incredible photography that has indeed challenged our view of world, will be finally coming to an end.

These are some of the photo stories from across the internet that caught our eye and kept us thinking.