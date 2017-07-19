28 WTF Pictures From Vladimir Putin's Crazy Life

He's a judo master, deep sea diver, and tamer of wild beasts — you can't make this shit up.

Vladimir Putin, president of Russia and former KGB spy, has led quite the life. Since taking office in 1999, his knack for controlling his public image in the media has been centered around his tough-guy persona, something the Kremlin has worked hard to craft through press events and photo ops.

But as these pictures show, not every photo op hits the mark.