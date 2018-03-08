27 Historic Firsts That Changed The World Forever
Who run the world?
Amelia Earhart — pioneering aviator and the first woman to fly across the Atlantic Ocean.
Sandra Day O'Connor — former associate justice of the Supreme Court and the first woman to serve on the Court.
Marie Curie — pioneering physicist and the first woman to receive a Nobel Prize.
Joan Benoit — American marathon runner and first woman to win gold in an Olympic marathon.
ADVERTISEMENT
Valentina Tereshkova — Russian cosmonaut and the first woman in space.
Mae C. Jemison — American astronaut and the first black woman in space.
Sally Ride — American astronaut and the first American woman in space.
Frances Perkins — sociologist and the first woman appointed to the US Cabinet.
ADVERTISEMENT
Margaret Thatcher — British politician and the first woman to be appointed prime minister in the UK.
Edith Wharton — author and the first woman to be awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Literature.
Junko Tabei — mountaineer and the first woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest.
Madeleine Albright — American politician and the first woman to become the US secretary of state.
ADVERTISEMENT
Hillary Clinton — American politician and the first woman to be nominated for president by a major US political party.
Benazir Bhutto — Pakistani politician and the first woman to lead a Muslim majority nation.
Eleanor Roosevelt — activist and first chair of the United Nations Commission on Human Rights.
Sarah Breedlove — the first woman to become a self-made millionaire in the US.
ADVERTISEMENT
Gwendolyn Brooks — the first woman to win a Pulitzer Prize in Poetry.
Nadia Comaneci — Romanian gymnast and the first person to be awarded a perfect score of 10.0 at the Olympic Games.
Janet Guthrie — race car driver and the first woman to compete in the Indianapolis 500 and the Daytona 500.
Margaret Sanger — activist and the person who opened the first birth control clinic in the US.
ADVERTISEMENT
Ann E. Dunwoody — retired general of the US Army and the first woman to achieve the rank of four-star general.
Shirley Chisholm — American politician and the first black woman to elected to Congress.
Grace Hopper — rear admiral in the US Navy and pioneer of computer programming.
Margaret Bourke-White — photographer and the first female war photojournalist.
ADVERTISEMENT
Mary Edwards Walker — Civil War surgeon and the first and only woman to ever receive the Medal of Honor.
Helen Keller — activist and the first deaf and blind person to earn a bachelor's degree.
Jeannette Rankin — American politician, activist, and the first woman to hold federal office in the US.
-
Gabriel H. Sanchez is the photo essay editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York City.
Contact Gabriel H. Sanchez at gabriel.sanchez@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.