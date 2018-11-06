People Voted At Some Pretty Weird Polling Stations Today
Why can't all polling stations be at breweries?!
The Venice Beach lifeguard station in Los Angeles.
A Fiesta Mart grocery store in Houston.
The Half Acre brewery in Chicago.
A furniture store in Huntington Beach, California.
The Brooklyn Museum in Brooklyn, New York.
A Su Nueva Laundromat in Chicago.
A Theisen's Home & Auto store in Dubuque, Iowa.
Napleton Northwestern Chrysler in Chicago.
A Harley-Davidson showroom in Long Beach, California.
The Caplinger Woods RV and Campgrounds in Stockton, Missouri.
The San Francisco Columbarium & Funeral Home in San Francisco.
Union Station in Denver.
The Echo Deep Pool in Los Angeles.
-
Gabriel H. Sanchez is the photo essay editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York City.
Contact Gabriel H. Sanchez at gabriel.sanchez@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.