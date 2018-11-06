BuzzFeed News

People Voted At Some Pretty Weird Polling Stations Today

2018 Midterm Elections

Why can't all polling stations be at breweries?!

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on November 6, 2018, at 5:08 p.m. ET

The Venice Beach lifeguard station in Los Angeles.

Mark Ralston / AFP / Getty Images

A Fiesta Mart grocery store in Houston.

Suzanne Cordeiro / AFP / Getty Images

The Half Acre brewery in Chicago.

John Gress / Reuters

A furniture store in Huntington Beach, California.

Bloomberg / Getty Images

The Brooklyn Museum in Brooklyn, New York.

Angela Weiss / AFP / Getty Images

A Su Nueva Laundromat in Chicago.

John Gress / Reuters

A Theisen's Home & Auto store in Dubuque, Iowa.

Kc Mcginnis / Reuters

Napleton Northwestern Chrysler in Chicago.

John Gress / Reuters

A Harley-Davidson showroom in Long Beach, California.

Mark Ralston / AFP / Getty Images

The Caplinger Woods RV and Campgrounds in Stockton, Missouri.

Charlie Riedel / AP

The San Francisco Columbarium & Funeral Home in San Francisco.

Bloomberg / Getty Images

Union Station in Denver.

Rj Sangosti / Getty Images

The Echo Deep Pool in Los Angeles.

Jae C. Hong / AP


