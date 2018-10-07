BuzzFeed News

This Is What The First Days Of The War In Afghanistan Looked Like

On Oct. 7, 2001 — 17 years ago today — the US carried out strikes on Taliban forces in Afghanistan in retaliation for the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. These pictures show the events that unfolded in the first year of a war that continues to this day.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on October 7, 2018, at 11:41 a.m. ET

Copies of newspapers are on sale with front-page stories about the American-led coalition strikes against Afghanistan on Oct. 8, 2001, in New York City.
Mario Tama / Getty Images

People watch the television as President George W. Bush announces that the US and Britain had started bombing Afghanistan on Oct. 7, 2001, at the Palm bar in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Protestors burn an American flag outside of the Madani Dar-ul-uloom mosque on Oct. 8, 2001, in Peshawar, Pakistan, near the border of Afghanistan.
Chris Hondros / Getty Images

Anti-war protestors rally against the US bombing of Afghanistan in London on Oct. 21, 2001.
Nicolas Asfouri / AFP / Getty Images

Police officers arrest anti-war protestors on Oct. 8, 2001, in front of the White House in Washington, DC.
Joe Raedle / Getty Images

A signed American flag sits in the US Marines Public Affairs office on Nov. 28, 2001, in New York City. The flag, which once flew at Ground Zero and became an impromptu memorial, will be sent to Marines fighting in Afganistan.
Darren Mccollester / Getty Images

A B-1B Lancer from the US Air Force 28th Air Expeditionary Wing drops its arsenal while on a combat mission in support of strikes on Afghanistan in this image released on Dec. 7, 2001.
Getty Images

Anti-Taliban Afghan fighters watch several explosions from US bombings in the Tora Bora mountains in Afghanistan on Dec. 16, 2001.
Erik De Castro / Reuters

Two men mourn the death of their brother after he was killed when US jets bombed a marble tile factory on Nov. 11, 2001, in Kabul, Afghanistan. The man was a guard at the factory, which showed no signs of housing Taliban military equipment or personnel.
Getty Images

Marines from Charlie 1/1 of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit fill sand bags around their light mortar position on the front lines of the US Marine Corps base in southern Afghanistan on Dec. 1, 2001.
Jim Hollander / AFP / Getty Images

Marines with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit deployed from the USS Bataan&#x27;s Amphibious Ready Group fly in a CH-46E Sea Knight helicopter on Dec. 14, 2001, to an undisclosed location.
U.s. Navy / Getty Images

Afghan opposition Northern Alliance troops wait in formation at a training camp in the outskirts of Jabal Seraj on Nov. 5, 2001.
Yannis Behrakis / Reuters

An Afghan soldier holds a notebook recovered from an Al-Qaeda cave that details bomb-making and handling on Dec. 21, 2001, in the Tora Bora area of Afghanistan.
Chris Hondros

A US Army soldier maneuvers a robot into a cave to detect mines, traps, and other unexploded ordinance hidden by Taliban or al-Qaida fugitives in the eastern border town of Qiqay on July 29, 2002.
Wally Santana / ASSOCIATED PRESS

American soldiers take cover during an explosion during a battle on Nov. 26, 2001, at the fortress near Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghanistan. The fighting came after several hundred prisoners, mostly foreigners fighting for the Taliban, captured part of fortress.
Oleg Nikishin / Getty Images

Northern Alliance soldiers come back from the front line on Oct. 10, 2001.
Gleb Garanich / Reuters

A Northern Alliance fighter uses a dead body as a shield during a battle with pro-Taliban forces on Nov. 27, 2001, in a fortress near Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghanistan.
Oleg Nikishin / Getty Images

Northern alliance soldiers, injured by an air strike that missed its target, are led away by another soldier on Nov. 26, 2001, at the fortress near Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghanistan.
Oleg Nikishin / Getty Images

A suspected al-Qaida or Taliban detainee from Afghanistan is carried on a stretcher before being interrogated by military officials at the detention facility Camp X-Ray in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, on Feb. 2, 2002.
Lynne Sladky / ASSOCIATED PRESS

President George W. Bush and Army General Tommy Franks brief members of the press about the progress of the US military operation in Afghanistan while on the Bush family ranch in Crawford, Texas, on December 28, 2001.
Larry Downing / Reuters

US Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld shakes hands with soldiers upon arrival at the Bagram base north of Kabul on April 27, 2002.
Peter Andrews / Reuters

A group of women wave flags to welcome home Marines aboard the USS Shreveport on April 18, 2002, in Morehead, North Carolina.
Randy Davey / Reuters

An airman from the 305th Air Mobility Wing at McGuire Air Force Base, New Jersey, is greeted by his family on Dec. 17, 2001, after returning from deployment in Afghanistan.
Usaf / Getty Images

Shannon Spann, carrying her infant son Jake, follows the coffin containing the body of her husband, CIA agent Johnny Mike Spann, the first American killed in combat in the war in Afghanistan, during a full honors funeral at Arlington National Cemetery on Dec. 10, 2001.
Mai / The LIFE Images Collection / Getty

Afghan villagers sit atop a hill to have a better view of Northern Alliancetroop movements in the outskirts of Gulbahar, on Nov. 4, 2001.
Yannis Behrakis / Reuters

