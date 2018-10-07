This Is What The First Days Of The War In Afghanistan Looked Like
On Oct. 7, 2001 — 17 years ago today — the US carried out strikes on Taliban forces in Afghanistan in retaliation for the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. These pictures show the events that unfolded in the first year of a war that continues to this day.
-
Gabriel H. Sanchez is the photo essay editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York City.
Contact Gabriel H. Sanchez at gabriel.sanchez@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.