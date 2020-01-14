 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

A Volcano Has Blanketed Parts Of The Philippines In A Thick Layer Of Toxic Ash

Trending

A Volcano Has Blanketed Parts Of The Philippines In A Thick Layer Of Toxic Ash

Officials have warned of an “imminent hazardous eruption” in the Philippines as the Taal volcano continues to blanket its surroundings in a thick layer of gray ash.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Picture of Gabriel H. Sanchez Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on January 14, 2020, at 12:58 p.m. ET

In the Philippines' Batangas province, the Taal volcano is spewing lava and blanketing the surrounding area with a thick layer of gray ash.

Authorities are anticipating a major eruption in the near future and have ordered the evacuation of everybody within 8.7 miles of the volcano's danger zone. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), some 38,000 people have been evacuated to 75 evacuation centers. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has noted that new fissures near the volcano and an increase in volcanic earthquakes are possible signs that an eruption may occur in the coming days.

These pictures show what the government has declared as the "calamity zone," where life has frozen to a virtual standstill and ash has smothered all color from this once-vibrant tropical paradise.

Aaron Favila / AP

Clouds of volcanic ash rise from damaged trees in Laurel in the Batangas province, Jan. 14.

Aaron Favila / AP

A resident clears volcanic ash from his roof in Laurel, Jan. 14.

Aaron Favila / AP

Leila de Castro carries a statue of the baby Jesus, which she recovered from her sister's house, as she walks on a road covered with volcanic ash in Boso-Boso, Jan. 14.

Aaron Favila / AP

A resident looks at a house damaged from volcanic ash at Laurel, Jan. 14.

Ezra Acayan / Getty Images

Residents who briefly returned home to retrieve belongings, walk along a road covered in volcanic ash in Laurel, Jan. 14.

Eloisa Lopez / Reuters

Inflatables floating on Taal Lake are covered with volcanic ash in Talisay, Jan. 14.

Aaron Favila / AP

A resident checks his jeep covered with volcanic ash outside their house in Laurel, Jan. 14.

Ezra Acayan / Getty Images

The roof a basketball gymnasium is left destroyed by volcanic ash in Laurel, Jan. 14.

Ezra Acayan / Getty Images

A police car is seen covered in volcanic ash in Talisay, Jan. 14.

Eloisa Lopez / Reuters

A man walks on a road blanketed with volcanic ash in Tagaytay, Jan. 14.

Ezra Acayan / Getty Images

The carcass of a horse is seen buried in volcanic ash near the carcass of a cow floating on the shore of Taal Volcano Island, , Jan. 14.

Xinhua News Agency / Getty Images

An ash-covered cow in Batangas Province, Jan. 13.

Ezra Acayan / Getty Images

Dead trees near Taal Volcano's crater on Jan. 14.

Ezra Acayan / Getty Images

Houses near Taal Volcano's crater is seen buried in volcanic ash on Jan. 14.

Ezra Acayan / Getty Images

Footprints of different animals are seen on a road in Laurel, Jan. 14.

Ezra Acayan / Getty Images

Buildings and houses near Taal Volcano's crater on Jan. 14.

Aaron Favila / AP

A resident cleans his roof damaged by volcanic ash in Boso-Boso, Jan. 14.

Ezra Acayan / Getty Images

A vehicle is seen covered in volcanic ash in Laurel, Jan. 14.

Aaron Favila / AP

Residents clear their roofs covered with volcanic ash at Laurel, Jan. 14.

ADVERTISEMENT