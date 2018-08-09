14 Pictures From The Last Bohemian Paradise In America

"The more you learn about the people who live here, the more you’ll actually begin to learn about yourself."

Jenna carefully watches two giant boa constrictors that their owner — a street performer she barely knows — entrusted her with. She is careful to keep the one snake wrapped around exercise bars to prevent a wound in the animal’s mouth from touching the sand and getting infected.

In the early 1900s, an outspoken and eccentric millionaire named Abbot Kinney had a peculiar vision for a stretch of shoreline in western Los Angeles County. The idea was to bring the glory and grandeur of Venice, Italy, to the United States by developing the area into a network of Venice-like canals, boardwalks, and an entertainment mecca that would rival its European predecessor. The city — in a move that was not that original — would be known as Venice, California.

By the late 1920s, many of the canals had been paved over with concrete and the independent California city of Venice was acquired by Los Angeles. It soon became a favorite gathering place for the Beat generation and by the 1960s, musicians like Jim Morrison and his band, the Doors, had solidified and proven that Venice has a bohemian paradise.

Today, Venice Beach is once more in a state of flux as new business and higher rents are forcing a shift in the culture of the LA neighborhood. Taking note of this change, photographer Dotan Saguy's new book Venice Beach: The Last Days of a Bohemian Paradise, aims to capture the spirit of Venice before it's gone forever. Here, Saguy shares with BuzzFeed News a selection of images from the book and his unbinding love for Venice Beach.

I’ve been working on the book for the last two or three years now and really wanted to show Venice Beach as a timeless place, which is why the book is entirely photographed in black and white. When people look at the images, I don't want them to think that this is from 2016, but that any of the pictures could be from the ‘70s or the ‘80s.



Other than an occasional fashion detail here and there, you really wouldn’t know when these were shot — and that was my intention. As I dug deeper into the cultures of Venice Beach, I began to take note of the effects of gentrification in the area. It wasn’t something that I went in looking for, but it was very visible. I saw that the area was changing and felt like it was time to freeze it in a state that was recognizable as the Venice Beach of the past 30 or 40 years. Black and white helped me do that.

The reality is that gentrification in Venice Beach has been happening for a long time now, since around the 1980s. What you see now is that during the week, the boardwalk is essentially empty of those cultures you’d expect to find there. On the weekends, Venice is basically on fire again and people return with a "we used to live here" sentiment, while during the week all you’ll see are the newcomers who just bought their $3 million condos, carrying their surfboards to the beach.

