29 Pictures Of Memorial Day Weekend During A Deadly Pandemic

Americans turned out in droves to enjoy Memorial Day weekend despite fears of a second wave of COVID-19 infections.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on May 26, 2020, at 12:21 p.m. ET

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start to summer in the US and for most Americans is a time spent with family and friends in the sun. This year, as cases of COVID-19 continue to spread and the national death toll of the coronavirus pandemic nears 100,000, the day's festivities were overshadowed with the looming threat of a possible second wave of coronavirus infections. Still, after months of sheltering in place, many Americans were eager to hit the beach and enjoy the seasonably beautiful weather that most states experienced this past weekend.

These pictures show how many Americans spent their Memorial Day weekend amid the coronavirus pandemic that is far from over.

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

With the relaxing of coronavirus restrictions, visitors crowd the boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland, May 23.

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

Visitors walk past a sign requiring face masks to stop the spread of the coronavirus at Bethany Beach, Delaware, May 24.

Apu Gomes / Getty Images

Cavalry Police officers patrol Venice Beach, California, May 23. Los Angeles County officials announced May 22 that beach bike paths and some beach parking lots will reopen and curbside service at indoor malls will be permitted. The county reopened its beaches a week ago but kept beach parking lots, bike paths, piers, and boardwalks closed.

Patrick Fallon / Reuters

In this image made with a telephoto lens, people visit Huntington Beach, California, May 23.

Bloomberg / Getty Images

A lifeguard wearing a protective mask stands guard in Delray Beach, Florida, May 23.

Jeenah Moon / Reuters

A boy wearing a protective mask is seen on the empty Coney Island beach in Brooklyn, New York City, May 23.

Eduardo Munoz / Reuters

People queue to go to the Long Branch beach on the first day that beaches were reopened in Long Branch, New Jersey, May 22.

Eric Gay / AP

People gather on the beach in Port Aransas, Texas, May 23.

Andrew Kelly / Reuters

A man reads among a row of benches closed off to promote social distancing at Long Beach on the first day that New York beaches were open in Long Island, New York, May 22.

Alex Edelman / Getty Images

A woman wears gloves as she eats an ice cream cone on the boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland, May 23.

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

Beachgoers enjoy a game of Spikeball in Ocean City, Maryland, May 23.

Patrick Fallon / Reuters

People sit at the beach as cyclists ride bicycles in Huntington Beach, California, May 23.

David Mcnew / Getty Images

A man meditates as holiday beachgoers head to Venice Beach, California, May 24.

Alex Edelman / Getty Images

People walk past a sign advising about social distancing on the boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland, May 24.

David Mcnew / Getty Images

Holiday beachgoers head to Venice Beach, California, May 24.

San Francisco Chronicle / Getty Images

Crowds socially distance at Mission Dolores Park in San Francisco, May 24.

China News Service / Getty Images

Aerial view of people lying in social distancing circles at Dolores Park in San Francisco, May 24.

Apu Gomes / Getty Images

People wearing facemasks walk at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, May 22.

Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images

People relax in New York City's Central Park, May 24.

Mario Tama / Getty Images

Cyclists ride on the Las Vegas Strip, where most businesses have been closed since March 17, May 23. An increased number of cyclists have begun using the Strip as a fitness trail amid light traffic there.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Members of the patriotic motorcycle club Rolling Thunder participate in the annual Memorial Day Parade in the Staten Island borough of New York City, May 25.

Charlie Riedel / AP

A Southwest Airlines flight attendant prepares a plane bound for Orlando at Kansas City International airport in Kansas City, May 24. About three dozen passengers boarded the plane with a capacity of nearly 150.

Damairs Carter / Damairs Carter/MediaPunch/MediaPunch/IPx

Tourists enter the reopened Grand Canyon National Park in Tusayan, Arizona, May 24.

Bloomberg / Getty Images

Moviegoers watch a film from a vehicle at the Badin Road Drive-In Theater in Badin, North Carolina, May 24. On Saturday, new North Carolina coronavirus cases spiked to 1,070, a single-day record, as the state moves into phase two of reopening over the Memorial Day weekend.

Sopa Images / Getty Images

An advisory about face coverings is displayed at the Island H2O Live! water park as the attraction becomes the only major water park in the Orlando area to reopen for Memorial Day weekend.

Sopa Images / Getty Images

People wait in a queue at a snack bar at the Island H2O Live! water park in Orlando, May 23.

Rick Bowmer / AP

People ride the Cannibal at Lagoon Amusement Park in Farmington, Utah, May 23.

Kena Betancur / Getty Images

People wait in line for the restroom by the boardwalk in Asbury Park, New Jersey, May 24.

Mark Makela / Getty Images

Tourists shop for boardwalk T-shirts in Wildwood, New Jersey, May 24.


