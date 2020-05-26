29 Pictures Of Memorial Day Weekend During A Deadly Pandemic

Love photography as much as we do? S ign up for the BuzzFeed News newsletter JPG for behind-the-scenes exclusives from renowned photographers and our hard-hitting photo stories.

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start to summer in the US and for most Americans is a time spent with family and friends in the sun. This year, as cases of COVID-19 continue to spread and the national death toll of the coronavirus pandemic nears 100,000, the day's festivities were overshadowed with the looming threat of a possible second wave of coronavirus infections. Still, after months of sheltering in place, many Americans were eager to hit the beach and enjoy the seasonably beautiful weather that most states experienced this past weekend.

These pictures show how many Americans spent their Memorial Day weekend amid the coronavirus pandemic that is far from over.