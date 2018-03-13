President Trump Visited The Border Wall And These Photos Capture All The Drama
Trump visited San Diego to inspect prototypes for the proposed border wall, attracting protesters, supporters, and very curious journalists peeking over from Mexico.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Trump Said He Wants Tough Border Walls Because Would-Be Crossers Are Like "Mountain Climbers"
buzzfeed.com
White House Chief Of Staff John Kelly Says Trump Has "Changed His Attitude" On The Border Wall
buzzfeed.com
-
Gabriel H. Sanchez is the photo essay editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York City.
Contact Gabriel H. Sanchez at gabriel.sanchez@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.