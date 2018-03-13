BuzzFeed News

President Trump Visited The Border Wall And These Photos Capture All The Drama

President Trump Visited The Border Wall And These Photos Capture All The Drama

Trump visited San Diego to inspect prototypes for the proposed border wall, attracting protesters, supporters, and very curious journalists peeking over from Mexico.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on March 13, 2018, at 6:37 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump speaks while participating in a tour of US-Mexico border wall prototypes near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego, California, on March 13.
Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

Police prepare their riot gear as they await the arrival of President Trump.
Mike Blake / Reuters

Supporters sing the national anthem at a Trump rally.
David Mcnew / Getty Images

A man tears up a Mexican flag that was taken from a counterprotester.
David Mcnew / Getty Images

A supporter sings the national anthem at a Trump rally.
David Mcnew / Getty Images

Supporters of the president sing the national anthem.
David Mcnew / Getty Images

A Trump supporter rallies other protesters through a megaphone.
David Mcnew / Getty Images

A Trump supporter advocates for tougher border security.
David Mcnew / Getty Images

Prototypes for the border wall with Mexico are blocked by trucks in this picture taken from the Mexican side of the border in Tijuana.
Edgard Garrido / Reuters

A journalist in Tijuana peers through a hole in the current border fence.
Gregory Bull / AP

President Trump inspects border wall prototypes.
Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

US Border Patrol officers on horseback watch President Trump as he tours the border wall prototypes.
Evan Vucci / AP

A journalist peers through a hole in the current border frence from the Mexico side.
Gregory Bull / AP

A man attempts to climb the old border fence in this picture taken from the Mexican side of the border in Tijuana.
Edgard Garrido / Reuters

People hold signs in Spanish reading &quot;Trump, we will not pay for the wall&quot; and &quot;Trump, stop the mass deportations&quot; near the border fence between Mexico and the US, in Tijuana.
Edgard Garrido / Reuters

Lauren Rees holds up a sign during a rally against the president&#x27;s visit.
Kyusung Gong / AP

Roberto Perez Garcia of Mexico participates in a rally in Tijuana against the border wall.
Gregory Bull / AP

A woman looks over a fence to see a prototype for the new wall.
Kyodo News / Getty Images

President Trump gives a thumbs-up as he boards Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland to California.
Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

