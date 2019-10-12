 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Trending

8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Picture of Gabriel H. Sanchez Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on October 12, 2019, at 9:32 a.m. ET

This week’s photo stories highlight work from women photographers throughout history. We lead with a fascinating interview with art journalist Charlotte Jansen about her new book on women in contemporary photography, followed by a profile of Chicanx photographer Devyn Galindo and her celebration of culture, community, and heritage. The National Gallery of Art's curator of 19th-century photographs, Diane Waggoner, also speaks on how she's revising the history of photography to include the work of early women image-makers.

Elsewhere on the internet, work from photographers Christopher Herwig and Ezra Stoller render everyday architecture as stoic monuments on film, Richard Misrach takes us to the first ever Burning Man festival, and Gabriella Demczuk captures the heartbreaking effects of rising sea waters on the environment in her poignant salt prints.

And don't forget to sign up for our BuzzFeed News photo newsletter, JPG!

This weekly newsletter will feature the most powerful images from around the internet, as well as behind-the-scenes exclusives from renowned photographers and our hard-hitting photo stories.

These are the pictures that caught our eye and kept us thinking.

"Here's How a New Generation of Artists are Capturing Femininity" — BuzzFeed News

Mayan Toledano

"These Gorgeous Pictures Show What The New Chicanx Generation Looks Like" — BuzzFeed News

Devyn Gilando

"As Sea Levels Rise, So Do Ghost Forests" — The New York Times

Gabriella Demczuk for the New York Times

"19 Of The Oldest Pictures From The History Of Photography" — BuzzFeed News

National Gallery of Art

"Coming Across the First Official Burning Man" — The California Sunday Magazine

Richard Misrach

"Palaces of the People: Soviet Metro Stations" — The Guardian

Christopher Herwig / Owen Hatherley / published by FUEL

"Ezra Stoller Turned Buildings Into Monuments" — The New Yorker

Ezra Stoller

"22 of the Most Powerful Photos of This Week" — BuzzFeed News

Delil Souleiman / Getty Images


ADVERTISEMENT