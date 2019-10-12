8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

This week’s photo stories highlight work from women photographers throughout history. We lead with a fascinating interview with art journalist Charlotte Jansen about her new book on women in contemporary photography, followed by a profile of Chicanx photographer Devyn Galindo and her celebration of culture, community, and heritage. The National Gallery of Art's curator of 19th-century photographs, Diane Waggoner, also speaks on how she's revising the history of photography to include the work of early women image-makers.

Elsewhere on the internet, work from photographers Christopher Herwig and Ezra Stoller render everyday architecture as stoic monuments on film, Richard Misrach takes us to the first ever Burning Man festival, and Gabriella Demczuk captures the heartbreaking effects of rising sea waters on the environment in her poignant salt prints.

