Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

Across the map, women of both parties won historic victories during the 2018 US midterms and were elected to the House of Representatives in unprecedented numbers. These pictures, expertly compiled by BuzzFeed News' own Laura Geiser, capture the excitement and humility of these incredible women on the evening of their victories. The future is definitely female and the future is looking bright.

—Gabriel H. Sanchez, photo essay editor, BuzzFeed News



After a wild campaign season and a historic Tuesday night for women in US politics, I love the steely tone of these portraits by Elisabeth Caren. Shot for TheWrap's Power Women event, Caren masterfully captured ladies such as Anita Hill and Tarana Burke in all their stoic and determined glory, while projecting onto them images of the trailblazers who forged the path they walk today. This clash of history with present day should give anyone with an eye toward the future of women's issues a reason to be excited for all that is to come in 2019. —Laura Geiser, senior photo editor, BuzzFeed News



"On the Nearly Indescribable Light in Diane Arbus’s Last Photographs" — Vulture The Estate of Diane Arbus

Diane Arbus is somewhat of mythical figure within the realms of art and photography. Here, the artist's final works before her untimely death at the age of 48 are examined within the context of a career built on continuously digging deeper and deeper into the raw emotional sludge of modern life. Needless to say, these final works, documenting developmentally disabled people who have been institutionalized by their families, are among her most poignant images. —G.H.S.

The New York Marathon is as much an institution as it is a rollercoaster of resilience, grit, joy, and pain — the whole human experience in a day. Seeing the event unfold through the eyes of director Peter Ciacca — and the lens of Sara Naomi Lewkowicz — shows the level of commitment and humanity needed at all levels to pull off such a massive event. As in all races, the finish line in this essay really makes the piece.

—Kate Bubacz, deputy photo director, BuzzFeed News



Elite women athletes don't often get the recognition and support they deserve. They don't get their fair share of cover stories, and only a fraction of the pay and bonuses afforded to their male counterparts.This BuzzFeed News and Getty Images collaborative photo essay rightfully places seven of these incredible athletes front and center, with bold images and design that showcase their intensity and drive in the face of such adversity. —L.G.