9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on December 8, 2019, at 7:24 a.m. ET

As the year and decade come to a close, we begin the difficult task of looking back and summarizing the near-past. BuzzFeed News started by looking at the most powerful photos of the decade, and then examined the protests that rocked the world, with more roundups to come.

In continuing on with our theme of looking back in time, National Geographic has gathered its best original photography from 2019. From there, we shift focus to how Reuters is increasingly prioritizing in-depth coverage of climate change. Photographer Cody Ellingham takes us to the neon-lit underbelly of Bangkok at night and Alessandra Sanguinetti captures the lives of families who don't have homes in California. We end on the sobering and powerful story of a janitor at a US Customs and Border Protection facility who began collecting and photographing the items seized from migrants at the border.

These are some of the photo stories from across the internet that caught our eye and kept us thinking.

"Here Are the Most Powerful Photos of the Decade" — BuzzFeed News

Rick Wilking / Reuters

"This Is What a Decade of Protest Looks Like" — BuzzFeed News

Jonathan Bachman / Reuters

"Here Are Our Best Photos of 2019" — National Geographic

Ami Vitale / National Geographic

"There Is a New Way to See Climate Change" — BuzzFeed News

Danish Siddiqui / Reuters

"Photos Show Dramatic Swiss Glacier Retreat" — Reuters

Denis Balibouse / Reuters

"Bangkok's Glowing Hidden Spots of Night-Time Peace" — The Guardian

Cody Ellingham

"3 Kids. 2 Paychecks. No Home." — The California Sunday Magazine

Alessandra Sanguinetti

"Border Patrol Threw Away Migrants' Belongings. A Janitor Saved and Photographed Them." — Los Angeles Times

Tom Kiefer / Redux

"22 of the Most Powerful Photos of This Week" — BuzzFeed News

Gerardo Sanchez / AP

