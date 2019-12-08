9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

As the year and decade come to a close, we begin the difficult task of looking back and summarizing the near-past. BuzzFeed News started by looking at the most powerful photos of the decade, and then examined the protests that rocked the world, with more roundups to come.



In continuing on with our theme of looking back in time, National Geographic has gathered its best original photography from 2019. From there, we shift focus to how Reuters is increasingly prioritizing in-depth coverage of climate change. Photographer Cody Ellingham takes us to the neon-lit underbelly of Bangkok at night and Alessandra Sanguinetti captures the lives of families who don't have homes in California. We end on the sobering and powerful story of a janitor at a US Customs and Border Protection facility who began collecting and photographing the items seized from migrants at the border.

These are some of the photo stories from across the internet that caught our eye and kept us thinking.