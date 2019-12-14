7 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

We begin with a look at an exhibition in New York City that brings together 20 photographers, each tapping into the American experience by focusing on people and scenes from all walks of life in the US. From race and immigration to gun violence and sexuality, this exhibition leaves no stone unturned. Photographer Alex Harris continues on with this concept of "American truth" by photographing on film sets in the South, revealing an uncanny world where reality blends seamlessly with fantasy and trope.

From a national perspective, we tighten our scope to the little, big city of New York, where Daniel Featherstone has captured gorgeous portraits of the city dwellers in their natural habitat. In Venezuela, Andrea Hernández Briceño's pictures of abandoned cars act as effigies to a bygone era. Then, in Chandigarh, India, follow along with Reuters photographer Anushree Fadnavis as she depicts the tragic story of women left abandoned by their husbands exploiting the complicated bureaucracy of Indian citizenship. Last up, Jack Davison has made incredible portraits of the New York Times picks for the best actors of 2019.

These are some of the photo stories from across the internet that caught our eye and kept us thinking.