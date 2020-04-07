 Skip To Content
Thousands Of People Crowded Public Spaces After Chinese Cities Ended Their Coronavirus Quarantines

The risky behavior has some worried about a major relapse in COVID-19 infections in the country.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on April 7, 2020, at 5:18 p.m. ET

Over the weekend, thousands of people flocked into China's public spaces and parks for an attempt at normalcy during a deadly coronavirus pandemic that's far from over. As major cities across the country lifted their quarantine restrictions, people crowded into parks to enjoy the springtime weather — and in Wuhan, where the novel coronavirus was first reported only months earlier, the city's government-enforced lockdown was lifted on Wednesday. Despite this optimism, new in COVID-19 cases in South Korea, Hong Kong, and Singapore present a warning that a new wave of infections may be on the rise in the region.

The weekend also marked the Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Day, in which relatives of the deceased pay their respects to their lost loved ones. In an effort to stop people from gathering, the Chinese government issued a statement recommending people maintain social distancing and avoid others. Still, these pictures show how thousands of Chinese people disregarded the warnings.

China News Service / Getty Images

Members of the medical rescue team from Fujian, China, are welcomed home by their colleagues and families on April 6.

Barcroft Media / Getty Images

Masked tourists pack into the West Lake park in Hangzhou, China, April 5.

Nicolas Asfouri / Getty Images

People wearing face masks queue to board a bus during rush hour in Beijing, April 7.

Tingshu Wang / REUTERS

People gather in a shopping area in Beijing, April 6.


Yves Dean / Getty Images

People play on a basketball court in Shanghai, April 6. Shanghai reopened most outdoor public facilities by the end of March.

Kevin Frayer / Getty Images

People wear protective masks as they walk while enjoying the spring weather in Beijing, April 5. In Beijing, it is mandatory to wear masks outdoors, some retail stores still operate on reduced hours, restaurants employ social distancing among patrons, and tourist attractions at risk of drawing large crowds remain closed or allow only limited access.

Barcroft Media / Getty Images

Tourists row in the "water forest" of Wetland Park in Yangzhou City, China, April 5.

Barcroft Media / Getty Images

Tourists ride bicycles at the ecological park in Shanghai, April 4.

Noel Celis / Getty Images

A barber wearing a hazmat suit and a face mask cuts customers' hair in Wuhan, April 7.

Carlos Garcia Rawlins / Reuters

People wearing protective face masks ride bicycles on a street in Beijing, April 7.

Tingshu Wang / REUTERS

People crowd an escalator inside a subway station during the morning rush hour in Beijing, April 7.

Yves Dean / Getty Images

A young boy wears a protective mask while riding a bike in Shanghai, April 6.

Yves Dean / Getty Images

People gather in a city park in Shanghai, April 6.

Carlos Garcia Rawlins / Reuters

People wearing protective face masks ride bicycles on a street in Beijing, April 7.

Yves Dean / Getty Images

Children play at a city park in Shanghai, April 6.

Di Yin / Getty Images

People line up to check their temperatures in Beijing, April 5.

Di Yin / Getty Images

People walk in the Sanlitun area of Beijing, April 5.

Str / Getty Images

People dance at a park in Shenyang, China, April 7.

Tingshu Wang / REUTERS

People crowd a subway station in Beijing, April 7.

Barcroft Media / Getty Images

Tourists observe springtime blooms in Huai'an City, China, April 6.

Barcroft Media / Getty Images

People pose for a picture among spring flowers in Hohhot, China, April 6.


