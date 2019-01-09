BuzzFeed News

This Is What Trump's "Humanitarian Crisis" At The Southern Border Really Looks Like

In a nationally televised broadcast on Tuesday, President Trump made his case for ending the government shutdown by describing a “growing humanitarian and security crisis at our southern border.” These pictures show what the crisis has looked like over the past 30 days.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on January 8, 2019, at 9:35 p.m. ET

A woman holds her baby next to the border wall as she tries to cross illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico, on Dec. 14.
Mohammed Salem / Reuters

Members of a Honduran family pose for a picture with a Christmas tree inside their tent at a temporary shelter in downtown Tijuana, Mexico, on Dec. 18.
Guillermo Arias / AFP / Getty Images

Members of a Salvadoran family inside their tent in downtown Tijuana, Mexico, on Dec. 18.
Guillermo Arias / AFP / Getty Images

A Guatemalan woman feeds her toddler son at the Holy Cross Retreat Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, which has become a makeshift shelter for people released by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, on Dec. 27.
Paul Ratje / AFP / Getty Images

People receive food at a camp housing hundreds of migrants in Tijuana, Mexico, on Dec. 12.
Leah Millis / Reuters

A Salvadoran man shows his tent in downtown Tijuana, Mexico, on Dec. 18.
Guillermo Arias / AFP / Getty Images

A 5-year-old Honduran girl carries a wet mattress and a guitar as she plays in a migrant camp in Tijuana, Mexico, on Dec. 8.
Rebecca Blackwell / AP

A group of men play cards at a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, on Dec. 19.
Leah Millis / Reuters

Central Americans hold a demonstration following the death of 7-year-old Jakelin Caal — who died in a Texas hospital two days after being taken into custody by Border Patrol agents in a remote stretch of New Mexico desert — outside a temporary shelter in downtown Tijuana, Mexico, on Dec. 15.
Guillermo Arias / AFP / Getty Images

Relatives cry over the coffin of 7-year-old Jakelin Caal during the wake in her home village of Raxruhá, Guatemala, on Dec. 24.
Johan Ordonez / AFP / Getty Images

Demonstrators chant during an “America First” rally at the San Ysidro port of entry in San Ysidro, California, on Dec. 15.
Sandy Huffaker / AFP / Getty Images

Activists are arrested as they demonstrate against US migration policies near the US–Mexico border fence at Imperial Beach in San Diego, on Dec. 10.
Guillermo Arias / AFP / Getty Images

A Border Patrol agent yells for protestors to back up during a protest against US migration policies on Dec. 10, in San Diego.
Gregory Bull / AP

A group of Central Americans beg a Border Patrol agent to let them cross into the US from Tijuana, Mexico, on Dec. 15.
Guillermo Arias / AFP / Getty Images

A Central American girl holds a book as others climb the US–Mexico border fence in an attempt to cross, in Tijuana, Mexico, on Dec. 12.
Guillermo Arias / AFP / Getty Images

People from Honduras jump a border fence to cross illegally from Mexico into the US, in Tijuana, Mexico, on Dec. 27.
Mohammed Salem / Reuters

A Honduran woman is helped by Mexican first responders after falling from the US border wall and hurting her ankle while trying to cross, in Tijuana, Mexico, on Dec. 9.
Rebecca Blackwell / AP

People are taken into custody after turning themselves in to US Border Patrol agents after they crossed into San Diego from Tijuana, Mexico, on Dec. 11.
Moises Castillo / AP

A Central American man jumps over the US–Mexico border fence between Tijuana and San Diego on Jan. 1.
Guillermo Arias / AFP / Getty Images

A boy runs toward the sea by the US border fence separating San Diego from Tijuana, Mexico, on Dec. 23.
Daniel Ochoa De Olza / AP

