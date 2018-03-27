23 Incredible Pictures Of The World Over 100 Years Ago
Take a journey around the world to see what life was like over 100 years ago!
Santa Monica, California — 1901
Cairo, Egypt — 1910
Paris, France — 1902
Tokyo, Japan — 1880
Berlin, Germany — circa 1910
Jakarta, Indonesia — 1885
Mumbai, India — circa 1890–1910
Beijing, China — 1910
London, England — circa 1893
Baghdad, Iraq — circa 1909
St. Petersburg, Russia — 1905
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania — 1910
New York City — circa 1900
Shanghai, China — circa 1900
Istanbul, Turkey — between 1890 and 1900
Saigon, Vietnam — 1912
Tokyo, Japan — circa 1880
Karachi, Pakistan — circa 1890
Mexico City, Mexico — circa 1905
Johannesburg, South Africa — circa 1900
Moscow, Russia — 1914
Tehran, Iran — circa 1910
This photo essay is part of a series of stories about travel.
