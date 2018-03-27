BuzzFeed News

23 Incredible Pictures Of The World Over 100 Years Ago

23 Incredible Pictures Of The World Over 100 Years Ago

Take a journey around the world to see what life was like over 100 years ago!

Santa Monica, California — 1901

Summertime on the Santa Monica beach.
American Stock Archive / Getty Images

Cairo, Egypt — 1910

The Kalaoun Mosque in Cairo documented on a hand-colored lantern slide.
Imagno / Getty Images

Paris, France — 1902

Construction of the subway station in the Rue de Rome on March 17, 1902.
Nd / Getty Images

Tokyo, Japan — 1880

Barges carrying wares are guided along a canal.
Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Berlin, Germany — circa 1910

A photographer at work over the roofs of Berlin.
Ullstein Bild Dtl. / Getty Images

Jakarta, Indonesia — 1885

Residential buildings and farms in Jakarta.
Imagno / Getty Images

Mumbai, India — circa 1890–1910

Palm trees rise behind the balconied buildings on Girgaum Road.
Hulton Deutsch / Getty Images

Beijing, China — 1910

People crowd a busy street in 1910.
Ullstein Bild Dtl. / Getty Images

London, England — circa 1893

The Tower Bridge is seen under construction with river traffic in the foreground.
Heritage Images / Getty Images

Baghdad, Iraq — circa 1909

Residents of Baghdad crowd the streets.
Branger / Getty Images

St. Petersburg, Russia — 1905

Czarist soldiers with bayonets mounted stand guard on a St. Petersburg street.
Ullstein Bild Dtl. / Getty Images

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania — 1910

Children carry jugs of water on their heads during a race against each other. The winner is the one who arrives at the goal without spilled water.
Ullstein Bild Dtl. / Getty Images

New York City — circa 1900

The Brooklyn Bridge is seen at the time of its completion.
Library Of Congress / Getty Images

Shanghai, China — circa 1900

Left: Nanjing Road in Shanghai. Right: The Bund in Shanghai.
Getty Images

Istanbul, Turkey — between 1890 and 1900

A hand-colored photograph of Constantinople (later named Istanbul).
Photo 12 / Getty Images

Saigon, Vietnam — 1912

The silver chariot of the Chettiars, a title used by various castes from South India, seen here in Saigon.
Print Collector / Getty Images

Tokyo, Japan — circa 1880

The Yoshiwara District in Tokyo, documented in a hand-colored photograph.
Universal History Archive / Getty Images

Karachi, Pakistan — circa 1890

Boys play in front of City Hall in Karachi.
Alinari Archives / Getty Images

Mexico City, Mexico — circa 1905

A military parade on Mexican Independence Day takes place at the Plaza de la Constitución in Mexico City.
Ullstein Bild Dtl. / Getty Images

Johannesburg, South Africa — circa 1900

Crowds of people gather at an unspecified rally in the city&#x27;s streets.
Ullstein Bild Dtl. / Getty Images

Moscow, Russia — 1914

Pedestrians make their way down Arbat Street within the Garden Ring of Moscow.
Imagno / Getty Images

Tehran, Iran — circa 1910

One of the last remaining gates of Tehran frame a bustling street scene.
Hulton Deutsch / Getty Images

