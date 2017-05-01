This Is What The Met Gala Looked Like In The 2000s
A look back at the Met Gala during the 2000s, presented by Getty Images.
Jessica Simpson — 2001
Hillary Rodham Clinton — 2001
Kirsten Dunst and Jake Gyllenhaal — 2003
Anna Wintour — 2003
Victoria Beckham and Naomi Campbell — 2003
David Bowie and Iman — 2003
Stella McCartney and Kate Hudson — 2003
Alicia Keys — 2003
Jimmy Fallon — 2004
Ivanka and Donald Trump with his then-girlfriend Melania Knauss — 2004
Natalie Portman — 2004
Ashanti — 2004
Pharrell Williams — 2004
Scarlett Johansson — 2004
Marilyn Manson and Dita Von Teese — 2005
Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen — 2005
Marc Jacobs and Lil' Kim — 2005
Hayden Christensen — 2005
Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez — 2006
Drew Barrymore — 2006
Victoria Beckham — 2006
Alexander McQueen and Sarah Jessica Parker — 2006
Mandy Moore — 2006
John Galliano and Charlize Theron — 2006
Nick Cannon and Selita Ebanks — 2007
Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs — 2007
Cameron Diaz — 2007
Beyoncé — 2008
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen — 2008
Christina Ricci — 2008
Taylor Swift — 2008
Madonna — 2009
Rose Byrne — 2009
Rihanna — 2009
Gabriel H. Sanchez is the photo essay editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York City.
