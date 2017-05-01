BuzzFeed News

This Is What The Met Gala Looked Like In The 2000s

A look back at the Met Gala during the 2000s, presented by Getty Images.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on May 1, 2017, at 5:43 p.m. ET

Jessica Simpson — 2001

Evan Agostini / Getty Images

Hillary Rodham Clinton — 2001

New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst and Jake Gyllenhaal — 2003

Getty Images

Anna Wintour — 2003

Evan Agostini / Getty Images
Victoria Beckham and Naomi Campbell — 2003

Evan Agostini / Getty Images

David Bowie and Iman — 2003

Evan Agostini / Getty Images

Stella McCartney and Kate Hudson — 2003

Getty Images

Alicia Keys — 2003

Getty Images
Jimmy Fallon — 2004

Getty Images

Ivanka and Donald Trump with his then-girlfriend Melania Knauss — 2004

Getty Images

Natalie Portman — 2004

Getty Images

Ashanti — 2004

Evan Agostini / Getty Images
Pharrell Williams — 2004

Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson — 2004

Evan Agostini / Getty Images

Marilyn Manson and Dita Von Teese — 2005

New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen — 2005

Evan Agostini / Getty Images
Marc Jacobs and Lil' Kim — 2005

Evan Agostini / Getty Images

Hayden Christensen — 2005

Evan Agostini / Getty Images

Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez — 2006

Sylvain Gaboury / FilmMagic

Drew Barrymore — 2006

Peter Kramer / Getty Images
Victoria Beckham — 2006

Peter Kramer / Getty Images

Alexander McQueen and Sarah Jessica Parker — 2006

Evan Agostini / Getty Images

Mandy Moore — 2006

Sylvain Gaboury / FilmMagic

John Galliano and Charlize Theron — 2006

Peter Kramer / Getty Images
Nick Cannon and Selita Ebanks — 2007

Evan Agostini / Getty Images

Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs — 2007

Peter Kramer / Getty Images

Cameron Diaz — 2007

Evan Agostini / Getty Images

Beyoncé — 2008

Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen — 2008

Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images

Christina Ricci — 2008

Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images

Taylor Swift — 2008

Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images

Madonna — 2009

Kevin Mazur / WireImage
Rose Byrne — 2009

Christopher Peterson / BuzzFoto / FilmMagic

Rihanna — 2009

Philip Ramey Photography, Llc / Getty Images

