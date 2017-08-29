BuzzFeed News

This Is What The Hurricane Rescue Effort Looks Like In Texas

Over 3,500 people have been rescued in Houston and its surrounding areas in what has become one of the worst storms in US history.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez

BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on August 29, 2017, at 6:10 p.m. ET

Coast Guard officials help a woman who was rescued from her flooded home in Houston on Aug. 28.
Joe Raedle / Getty Images

A child is helped off the back of a rescue truck after his family was evacuated in Houston on Aug. 28.
Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Jan Tullos, 32, from College Station, Texas, smashes the window on a flooded home in an attempt to rescue a woman reportedly stuck inside with a broken leg, in Clodine, Texas, on Aug. 28.
Robert Gauthier / Getty Images

A Coast Guard helicopter hoists a wheelchair on board after lifting a person to safety in Houston on Aug. 28.
Joe Raedle / Getty Images

A young girl is helped to dry land after her family&#x27;s home was inundated with floodwater in Houston on Aug. 28.
Joe Raedle / Getty Images

People make their way out of a flooded neighborhood in Houston on Aug. 28.
Scott Olson / Getty Images

Barb Davis, 74, is helped to dry land after being rescued from her flooded neighborhood in Houston on Aug. 28.
Scott Olson / Getty Images

Comfort Morgan is helped to dry land after being rescued from her flooded home in Clodine, Texas, on Aug. 28.
Robert Gauthier / Getty Images

Two young girls are rescued from a flooded neighborhood in Houston on Aug. 28.
Scott Olson / Getty Images

Rescue personnel help children to dry land after their homes were flooded in Houston on Aug. 28.
Joe Raedle / Getty Images

A family is rescued by airboat in Houston on Aug. 28.
Scott Olson / Getty Images

Two young children use a plastic kiddie pool as a makeshift raft as their family attempt to make it to high ground in Houston on Aug. 28.
Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Dean Mize (left) and Jason Legnon lift a person from his wheelchair as they rescue people from their homes in a flooded area of Houston on Aug. 28.
Joe Raedle / Getty Images

A group of men push a stalled pickup through a flooded street in Houston on Aug. 27.
Charlie Riedel / AP

Sterling Broughton is moved from a rescue boat onto a kayak after flood waters from Hurricane Harvey rose in Dickenson, Texas, on Aug. 27.
Rick Wilking / Reuters

Houston Police SWAT Officer Daryl Hudeck carries Catherine Pham and her 13-month-old son Aiden after rescuing them from their home in Houston on Aug. 27.
David J. Phillip / AP

Rescued flood victims sit in the back of a truck in Houston on Aug. 28.
Icon Sportswire / Getty Images

People wait for evacuation in a city dump truck on an I-610 overpass in Houston on Aug. 27.
Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

People wait to be bussed to a shelter after being evacuated from their homes in Houston on Aug. 28.
Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Residents pick through needed items at a makeshift aid station in Rockport, Texas, on Aug. 27.
Eric Gay / AP

Volunteers unload donated items at the George R. Brown Convention Center, Houston, Aug. 28.
Erich Schlegel / Getty Images

Volunteers sort through donated clothing at a shelter in the George R. Brown Convention Center on Aug. 28.
Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

Korbey Haley, a flood evacuee from Houston&#x27;s 5th Ward, shares a light moment with his son Jordan Haley, 6, at the George R. Brown Convention Center on Aug. 28.
Erich Schlegel / Getty Images

If you've been impacted by the storm in Texas or have a tip about rescue, relief, government, or aid efforts, call the BuzzFeed News tipline at (646) 589-8598. Find us on Signal, email, SecureDrop, and more here.

