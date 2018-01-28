This Is What The Grammys Looked Like In The 2000s
We didn't deserve a decade this good!
Jennifer Lopez — 2000
Britney Spears — 2000
Sisqó — 2000
Whitney Houston — 2000
Fred Durst — 2000
NSYNC — 2001
Destiny's Child — 2001
Macy Gray — 2001
Kid Rock and his mom Susan — 2001
Toni Braxton — 2001
Moby and Blue Man Group — 2001
Lil' Kim — 2002
Pink, Christina Aguilera, and Mya — 2002
Missy Elliott — 2002
Erykah Badu — 2003
The Flaming Lips — 2003
Justin Timberlake — 2004
Outkast — 2004
The White Stripes — 2004
Gwen Stefani and the Harajuku Girls — 2005
Kanye West — 2006
Jennifer Hudson — 2007
Imogen Heap — 2007
Rihanna — 2007
Miley Cyrus — 2008
Taylor Swift — 2008
M.I.A. — 2009
Adele — 2009
CORRECTION
Miley Cyrus's name was misspelled in an earlier version of this post.
