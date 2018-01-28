BuzzFeed News

This Is What The Grammys Looked Like In The 2000s

We didn't deserve a decade this good!

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez

BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on January 28, 2018, at 3:21 p.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez — 2000

Scott Gries / Getty Images

Britney Spears — 2000

S. Granitz / WireImage

Sisqó — 2000

Ron Galella, Ltd. / WireImage

Whitney Houston — 2000

Ron Galella, Ltd. / WireImage
Fred Durst — 2000

Sgranitz / WireImage

NSYNC — 2001

Frank Micelotta Archive / Getty Images

Destiny's Child — 2001

David Mcnew / Getty Images

Macy Gray — 2001

Lucy Nicholson / AFP / Getty Images
Kid Rock and his mom Susan — 2001

Lucy Nicholson / AFP / Getty Images

Toni Braxton — 2001

Scott Gries / Getty Images

Moby and Blue Man Group — 2001

Sgranitz / WireImage

Lil' Kim — 2002

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic
Pink, Christina Aguilera, and Mya — 2002

Kmazur / WireImage

Missy Elliott — 2002

Sgranitz / WireImage

Erykah Badu — 2003

Scott Gries / Getty Images

The Flaming Lips — 2003

Evan Agostini / Getty Images
Justin Timberlake — 2004

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Outkast — 2004

Gregg Deguire / WireImage

The White Stripes — 2004

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Gwen Stefani and the Harajuku Girls — 2005

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic
Kanye West — 2006

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc

Jennifer Hudson — 2007

Jesse Grant / WireImage

Imogen Heap — 2007

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Rihanna — 2007

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic
Miley Cyrus — 2008

John Shearer / WireImage

Taylor Swift — 2008

Steve Granitz / WireImage

M.I.A. — 2009

Jason Merritt / Getty Images


Adele — 2009

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

CORRECTION

Miley Cyrus's name was misspelled in an earlier version of this post.


