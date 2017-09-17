BuzzFeed News

This Is What The Emmys Looked Like In The '90s

What a time to be walking the red carpet!

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Headshot of Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez

BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on September 17, 2017, at 5:54 p.m. ET

1. The cast of "Seinfeld" — 1993

(L-R) Michael Richards, Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Jason Alexander
Lee Celano / Reuters

2. Big Bird — 1994

Luc Novovitch / AP

3. Oprah Winfrey — 1994

Luc Novovitch / ASSOCIATED PRESS

4. Mike Myers — 1994

Sam Mircovich / Reuters
5. George Clooney and Celine Balitran — 1996

Getty Images

6. Jonathan Taylor-Thomas and Molly Ringwald — 1996

Getty Images

7. Lamb Chop and Shari Lewis — 1996

Joe Tabacca / ASSOCIATED PRESS

8. Fran Drescher — 1996

Fred Prouser / Reuters
9. Julia Louis-Dreyfus — 1996

Kim Kulish / AFP / Getty Images

10. Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny — 1996

Fred Prouser / Reuters

11. David Schwimmer with Matt La Blanc — 1996

Stewart Cook / Getty Images

12. Alan Rickman — 1996

Getty Images
13. Laurence Fishburne and Alfre Woodard — 1997

Kim Kulish / AFP / Getty Images

14. Ellen DeGeneres and Ann Heche — 1998

Fred Prouser / Reuters

15. Jason Alexander and Brandy — 1998

Fred Prouser / Reuters

16. The cast of "Frasier" — 1998

(L-R) Dan Butler, John Mahoney, Peri Gilpin, Kelsey Grammer, Jane Leeves, and David Hyde Pierce.
Kim Kulish / AFP / Getty Images

17. Alan Thicke and Sheena MacDonald — 1998

Matt Campbell / AFP / Getty Images

18. Jennifer Love Hewitt — 1998

Getty Images

19. Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown — 1998

Lucy Nicholson / AFP / Getty Images

20. Jane Seymour — 1998

Fred Prouser / Reuters
21. Helena Bonham Carter — 1998

Brenda Chase / Getty Images

22. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston — 1999

Dan Callister / Getty Images

23. Lucy Liu and her mother Cecilia — 1999

Lucy Nicholson / AFP / Getty Images

24. Weird Al Yankovic — 1999

James Peterson / Getty Images
25. The cast of "Ally McBeal" — 1999

(L-R) Greg Germann, Lisa Nicole Carson, Portia de Rossi, Calista Flockhart, Lucy Liu, Courtney Thorne-Smith, Vonda Shepard, and Jane Krakowski.
Getty Images

26. Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker — 1999

Dan Callister / Getty Images

27. Edward Herrmann — 1999

Rose Prouser / Getty Images
