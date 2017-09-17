This Is What The Emmys Looked Like In The '90s
What a time to be walking the red carpet!
1. The cast of "Seinfeld" — 1993
2. Big Bird — 1994
3. Oprah Winfrey — 1994
4. Mike Myers — 1994
5. George Clooney and Celine Balitran — 1996
6. Jonathan Taylor-Thomas and Molly Ringwald — 1996
7. Lamb Chop and Shari Lewis — 1996
8. Fran Drescher — 1996
9. Julia Louis-Dreyfus — 1996
10. Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny — 1996
11. David Schwimmer with Matt La Blanc — 1996
12. Alan Rickman — 1996
13. Laurence Fishburne and Alfre Woodard — 1997
14. Ellen DeGeneres and Ann Heche — 1998
15. Jason Alexander and Brandy — 1998
16. The cast of "Frasier" — 1998
17. Alan Thicke and Sheena MacDonald — 1998
18. Jennifer Love Hewitt — 1998
19. Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown — 1998
20. Jane Seymour — 1998
21. Helena Bonham Carter — 1998
22. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston — 1999
23. Lucy Liu and her mother Cecilia — 1999
24. Weird Al Yankovic — 1999
25. The cast of "Ally McBeal" — 1999
26. Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker — 1999
27. Edward Herrmann — 1999
