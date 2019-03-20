 Skip To Content
22 Pictures That Perfectly Capture The Spirit Of Spring Time

"Spring is nature's way of saying 'let's party!'" —Robin Williams

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on March 20, 2019, at 4:23 p.m. ET

Nanjing, China

A tourist wearing a Hanfu takes a selfie with cherry blossoms at the Zhongshan Botanical Garden in Nanjing, China, March 17.
Vcg / Getty Images

Lake Elsinore, California

California poppies are abundant as visitors take in the scenery of the &quot;super bloom&quot; in Walker Canyon, March 13.
Allen J. Schaben / Getty Images

Madrid, Spain

People enjoy great weather with flowering almond trees in Quinta de los Molinos park, March 3.
Marcos Del Mazo / Getty Images

Berlin, Germany

Crocuses bloom, Feb. 28.
Picture Alliance / Getty Images

Moscow, Russia

Decorations for the Shrovetide spring festival outside the Kremlin, March 1.
Mladen Antonov / AFP / Getty Images

The Gaza Strip

A Palestinian girl picks wild mustard flowers, March 10.
Nurphoto / Getty Images

Karlsruhe, Germany

A carpet of bluestars unfolds in the Karlsruhe Botanical Garden, March 17.
Picture Alliance / Getty Images

Surrey, England

Day-old lambs enjoy the warm sunshine at Bocketts Farm, Feb. 28.
Oliver Dixon / Oliver Dixon/REX/Shutterstock

Sunamganj, Bangladesh

Children play with shimul flowers, Feb. 12.
Barcroft Media / Getty Images

Athens, Greece

A dog runs in a blossomed field in Athens, with the ancient Acropolis in the background, Feb. 10.
Louisa Gouliamaki / AFP / Getty Images

Jerash, Jordan

Flowers bloom amid the ruined Roman city of Jerash, Feb. 13.
Nurphoto / Getty Images

Alnwick, England

Flowers peek through the snow at Alnwick Castle, March 16.
Owen Humphreys / AP

Thessaloniki, Greece

Members of bell bearer groups from Greece and Europe parade during the European Bell Bearers Festival, Feb. 24. The noise of the bells is used to frighten evil spirits and awaken nature to the coming of spring.
Sakis Mitrolidis / AFP / Getty Images

Minsk Region, Belarus

A man climbs a pole during the Maslenitsa festival that celebrates the end of winter and marks the arrival of spring, at the Belarusian State Museum of Folk Architecture and Life, March 2.
Natalia Fedosenko / Getty Images

Markovci, Slovenia

Men are dressed in Kurent during the traditional carnival parade of Kurentovanje, March 2. Kurentovanje is Slovenia&#x27;s spring cultural and ethnographic festival part of Shrovetide celebration. It is believed that tradition goes back to the Bronze Age.
Sopa Images / Getty Images

Rostov-on-Don, Russia

A woman wears a floral wreath during the Maslenitsa festival, March 10.
Valery Matytsin / Valery Matytsin/TASS

Dobrich, Bulgaria

People gathered around a bonfire on Shrove Sunday, also known as Cheesefare Sunday or Forgiveness Sunday, March 10. Traditionally on this day, Bulgarians burn fires to banish the evil and protect themselves from illness.
Nurphoto / Getty Images

Dhaka, Bangladesh

Bangladeshi people celebrate the Pahela Falgun, or the first day of spring, at the Dhaka University campus, Feb. 13.
Barcroft Media / Getty Images

Baku, Azerbaijan

People gather around the bonfire as part of the Novruz celebrations, marking the arrival of spring, March 12.
Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Konya, Turkey

Green grass grows before the snow covered Anamas Mountains, March 14.
Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Kissimmee, Florida

Fans enjoy the warm weather and sunshine while watching a baseball exhibition game between the Atlanta Braves and the Miami Marlins, March 3.
John Raoux / AP / REX / Shutterstock

Moulin, Scotland

Spring snow falls, March 16.
Russell Cheyne / Reuters

