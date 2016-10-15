This Is What Millennials' Bedrooms Look Like Around The World

Take an eye-opening journey around the globe to see where millennials rest their heads.

Over a period of six years, French filmmaker and photographer John Thackwray has traveled across 55 countries to capture the living spaces of millennials from all over the globe.

After photographing the rooms of over 1,200 young people, John has compiled his favorites into an upcoming book titled My Room: Portrait of a Generation, due out this winter.

John told BuzzFeed: "The world is changing so fast, and I feel it’s important to document the lifestyle of my generation, not only at home, but across the globe. I hope that through these photos, people will become a little more conscious about the world surrounding us."