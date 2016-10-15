BuzzFeed News

This Is What Millennials' Bedrooms Look Like Around The World

Take an eye-opening journey around the globe to see where millennials rest their heads.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez

BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on October 15, 2016, at 10:41 a.m. ET

Over a period of six years, French filmmaker and photographer John Thackwray has traveled across 55 countries to capture the living spaces of millennials from all over the globe.

After photographing the rooms of over 1,200 young people, John has compiled his favorites into an upcoming book titled My Room: Portrait of a Generation, due out this winter.

John told BuzzFeed: "The world is changing so fast, and I feel it’s important to document the lifestyle of my generation, not only at home, but across the globe. I hope that through these photos, people will become a little more conscious about the world surrounding us."

1. Bucharest, Romania — Andreea, 24 years old, civil engineer

John Thackwray

2. Paris — Joseph, 30 years old, artist

John Thackwray

3. Istanbul — Gullé, 29 years old, actor

John Thackwray
4. Los Angeles — Tosha, 26 years old, go-go dancer

John Thackwray

5. Echo Manyata, Kenya — Ezekiel, 22 years old, warrior

John Thackwray

6. Novosibirsk, Russia — Oleg, 24 years old, telecom engineer

John Thackwray

7. Kigali, Rwanda — Josee, 22 years old, accounting student

John Thackwray
8. Rio de Janeiro — Claudio, 24 years old, archivist

John Thackwray

9. Ban Saingam, Thailand — Fha, 20 years old, farmer

John Thackwray

10. New York — Maleeq, 28 years old, entertainer

John Thackwray

11. La Paz, Bolivia — Marcello, 18 years old, high school student

John Thackwray
12. Tokyo — Ryoko, 25 years old, IT engineer

John Thackwray

13. Saint Catherine, Egypt — Mohamed, 18 years old, student of traditional healing

John Thackwray

14. Tehran — Élahé, 29 years old, painter

John Thackwray

15. Ha Selomo, Lesotho — Osia, 18 years old, shepherd

John Thackwray
16. Dali, China — Yuan, 22 years old, vendor

John Thackwray

17. Bamansemilya, India — Asha, 17 years old, homemaker

John Thackwray

18. Katmandu, Nepal — Pema, 22 years old, Buddhism student

John Thackwray

19. Zhanbyl, Kazakhstan — Zhalay, 18 years old, high school student

John Thackwray

To see more of John's work, check out his website at here. And to preorder your copy of My Room: Portrait of a Generation visit myroomphotos.com.

