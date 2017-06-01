This Is What Climate Change Really Looks Like Around The World

Sean Gallup / Getty Images

A sign near the melting,-covered Pasterze glacier in Heiligenblut am Grossglockner, Austria, indicates where the foot of the glacier reached in 2015. The glacier is Austria's largest and is shrinking rapidly, having receded in length by at least three kilometers since the19th century. While glaciers across Europe have been receding since approximately the 1870s, the process has accelerated since the early 1980s.