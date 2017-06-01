BuzzFeed News

This Is What Climate Change Really Looks Like Around The World

This Is What Climate Change Really Looks Like Around The World

Icebergs are melting, flash floods are springing up, and droughts are becoming more severe.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez

BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on June 1, 2017, at 6:31 p.m. ET

Grossglockner, Austria

Sean Gallup / Getty Images

A sign near the melting,-covered Pasterze glacier in Heiligenblut am Grossglockner, Austria, indicates where the foot of the glacier reached in 2015. The glacier is Austria's largest and is shrinking rapidly, having receded in length by at least three kilometers since the19th century. While glaciers across Europe have been receding since approximately the 1870s, the process has accelerated since the early 1980s.

Lodwar, Kenya

Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

The carcass of a donkey lies in a dry riverbed, the victim of drought. The death of a hardy donkey is a serious sign of food and water crisis for members of the Kurtana tribe. Over 23 million people across East Africa are facing a critical shortage of water and food, a situation made worse by climate change.

Tuvalu, Funafuti Atoll

Ashley Cooper / Getty Images

Rising levels are putting the population of 10,000 in the Funafuti Atoll at risk. It is likely that this island nation, 15 feet above sea level at the highest point, will be the first country to disappear as a result of climate change

Kangerlussuaq, Greenland

Uriel Sinai / Getty Images

These ice boulders were left behind after a flood caused by a lake's overflowing to the east of the town of Kangerlussuaq, in Greenland.

Vincennes Bay, Antartica

Pool / Getty Images

Giant icebergs are surrounded by ice floe drift in Vincennes Bay in the Australian Antarctic Territory.

Wilcannia, Australia

Getty Images

The carcass of a Kangaroo rots by a fence at Teryanynia Station in Wilcannia, New South Wales, Australia. Many kanagroos and emus have been noted in poor health as a result of the drought in inland Australia.

Los Angeles, California

David Mcnew / Getty Images

A snowplow passes yuccas along the Angeles Crest Highway in the San Gabriel Mountains. A late-season Pacific storm brought rain and snow to southern California — which was facing a drought year with an unbroken wildfire season.

San Marcos Tlacoyalco, Mexico

Brent Stirton / Getty Images

The Tehuacan Valley South-East of Mexico City has long experienced severe water shortages. Drought and climate change, combined with recent industrial growth, has placed tremendous strain of a very limited ground water resource.

Los Glaciares National Park, Argentina

Walter Diaz / AFP / Getty Images

An ice bridge cracks from the wall of the Perito Moreno Glacier, located at Los Glaciares National Park in southwest Santa Cruz Province, Argentina.

Wrightwood, California

David Mcnew / Getty Images

An unknown number of homes and businesses burned and more than 80,000 people were under evacuation orders as an out-of-control wildfire spread near the ski resort town of Wrightwood.

Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Nevada

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

A seven-year drought and increased water demand spurred by explosive population growth in the Southwest has caused the water level at Lake Mead, which supplies water to Las Vegas, Arizona and Southern California, to drop over 100 feet to its lowest level since the 1960s.

Tripa, Indonesia

Robert Nickelsberg / Getty Images

Fires burn off logged virgin rainforest — cleared to plant Palm trees — in Tripa, Aceh province, Indonesia. Palm oil is used as vegetable oil in products from chocolate bars and breakfast cereals to shampoo. It is also classified as a bio-fuel.

Thonburi, Thailand

Roland Neveu / Getty Images

The flooded neighborhood of Bang Phlat and Taling Chan on the western side of the Chaopraya river.

Southport, Australia

Bradley Kanaris / Getty Images

Severe weather hits the south east coast of Queensland, causing torrential flooding.

Kayobry, Haiti

Gideon Mendel / Getty Images

Erlande Toussaint, aged 63, sits outside her home in Kayobry which was totally destroyed by Hurricane Gustav.

Great Barrier Reef off Australia's northeastern coast

Str / AFP / Getty Images

A damaged reef on in the Great Barrier Reef off Australia's northeastern coast is bleached white due to the affects of climate change.

Catcliffe Village, England

Gideon Mendel / Getty Images

A boy attempts to cycle through the floodwaters in Catcliffe Village. This was one of the communities flooded when a freak tropical storm unleashed a deluge of rain on parts of northern England, in which more than four inches of rain fell in 24 hours.

Big Pine Key, Florida

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Phillip Hughes, an Ecologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, inspects dead buttonwood trees that have succumbed to salt water incursion in Big Pine Key, Florida.

Khairpur Nathan Shah, Pakistan

Gideon Mendel / Getty Images

A young boy, Asif, is photographed in the center of the town of Khairpur Nathan Shah, which had been submerged by floodwaters.

Boulder City, Nevada

David Mcnew / Getty Images

A white "bathtub ring" encircles Lake Mead as the water continues levels continue falling near Boulder City, Nevada.

Bangkok, Thailand

Gideon Mendel / Getty Images

A group of locals pause to be photographed while walking through the chest high floodwaters in Amornchai Village, on the outskirts of Bangkok.

Wivanhoe, Australia

Jonathan Wood / Getty Images

Cracked earth is visible as a result of declining water levels at the Wivenhoe Dam in Wivanhoe, Australia. The Wivenhoe Dam is a major source of water to the greater Brisbane area.

Wengen, Switzerland

Mike Hewitt / Getty Images

The hills and would-be ski slopes around the town of Wengen appear to be almost totally bereft of snow due unseasonably warm weather in Wengen, Switzerland.

Greenland Glaciers

Orjan F. Ellingvag / Getty Images

The glaciers on Greenland are melting at a record pace, faster than predicted. Silt-filled melted water creates turquoise colored ponds on the surface of the ice, further accelerating the melting process by absorbing more sunlight.

Manitoba, Canada

James P Reed / Getty Images

A massive "wedge-shaped" tornado rages across rural Manitoba. Canada's tornado season is off to an early and uncommonly violent start prompting many experts to question the effects of global warming.

Kando Khan Bozdar village, Pakistan

Gideon Mendel / Getty Images

A mosque is engulfed by floodwaters on the outskirts of Kando Khan Bozdar village.

Sun Valley, California

David Mcnew / Getty Images

A firefighter carries a woman from her car after it was caught in street flooding as a powerful storm moves across Southern California, in Sun Valley. After years of severe drought, heavy winter rains have come to the state, and with them, the issuance of flash flood watches.

Ilulissat, Greenland

Uriel Sinai / Getty Images

Disappearing ice caps could lead to higher sea levels all over the world, and Greenland's Inuit population are some of the first to feel the effects of global warming.

Yabelo, Ethiopia

Eric Lafforgue / Getty Images

An aerial view of a dead cow during the severe drought in Yabelo, Ethiopia.

