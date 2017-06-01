This Is What Climate Change Really Looks Like Around The World
Icebergs are melting, flash floods are springing up, and droughts are becoming more severe.
Grossglockner, Austria
Lodwar, Kenya
Tuvalu, Funafuti Atoll
Kangerlussuaq, Greenland
ADVERTISEMENT
Vincennes Bay, Antartica
Wilcannia, Australia
Los Angeles, California
San Marcos Tlacoyalco, Mexico
ADVERTISEMENT
Los Glaciares National Park, Argentina
Wrightwood, California
Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Nevada
Tripa, Indonesia
ADVERTISEMENT
Thonburi, Thailand
Southport, Australia
Kayobry, Haiti
Great Barrier Reef off Australia's northeastern coast
ADVERTISEMENT
Catcliffe Village, England
Big Pine Key, Florida
Khairpur Nathan Shah, Pakistan
Boulder City, Nevada
ADVERTISEMENT
Bangkok, Thailand
Wivanhoe, Australia
Wengen, Switzerland
Greenland Glaciers
ADVERTISEMENT
Manitoba, Canada
Kando Khan Bozdar village, Pakistan
Sun Valley, California
Ilulissat, Greenland
Yabelo, Ethiopia
-
Gabriel H. Sanchez is the photo essay editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York City.
Contact Gabriel H. Sanchez at gabriel.sanchez@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.