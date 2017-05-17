32 WTF Pictures Of America During The Cold War

Photoquest / Getty Images

Observers wearing protective eyewear witness the detonation of nuclear artillery shell, codenamed "Grable," at the Nevada Proving Grounds on May 25, 1953. The long shadows are the result of the nuclear fireball. The shot was the 10th in a series of 11 nuclear detonations conducted in Operation Upshot–Knothole and marked the first time a nuclear device had been fired from a cannon.