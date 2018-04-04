25 Powerful Photos Of America After MLK's Assassination
On April 4, 1968, Martin Luther King Jr. was murdered while standing on his hotel balcony in Memphis, Tennessee. These pictures show the emotional days following his assassination.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
-
Gabriel H. Sanchez is the photo essay editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York City.
Contact Gabriel H. Sanchez at gabriel.sanchez@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.