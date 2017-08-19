BuzzFeed News

This Is How People Celebrate A Solar Eclipse Around The World

Nothing brings the world together quite like a celestial event.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez

BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on August 19, 2017, at 5:01 p.m. ET

Vienna

A partial solar eclipse above a statue on the roof of the Austrian Art History Museum in Vienna on March 20, 2015.
Joe Klamar / AFP / Getty Images

Haute-Savoie, France

A woman observes a partial solar eclipse from Midi peak in the southwestern Pyrenees on March 20, 2015 .
Laurent Dard / AFP / Getty Images

Easter Island

Tourists watch a solar eclipse from Easter Island in the Pacific Ocean, 3,700 kilometers off the Chilean coast, on July 11, 2010.
Martin Bernetti / AFP / Getty Images

Newtown Linford, England

A girl uses a welding mask to view a partial solar eclipse from Bradgate Park in Newtown Linford on March 20, 2015.
Darren Staples / Reuters

Longyearbyen, Norway

A total solar eclipse over Longyearbyen on March 20, 2015.
Jon Olav Nesvold / AFP / Getty Images

Tianjin, China

A solar eclipse over Tianjin on Jan. 15, 2010.
Vincent Du / Reuters

Niamey, Niger

A man watches a total solar eclipse from the village of Niamey on March 29, 2006.
AFP / Getty Images

Pristina, Kosovo

A young boy uses protective glasses to watch a partial solar eclipse over Pristina on March 20, 2015.
Armend Nimani / AFP / Getty Images

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Malaysian schoolchildren wearing glasses with special filters watch a partial solar eclipse from the National Planetarium in Kuala Lumpur on March 9, 2016.
Mohd Rasfan / AFP / Getty Images

Galyatető, Hungary

A man watches a partial solar eclipse through a filter in Galyateto, 62 miles east of Budapest, on Jan. 4, 2011.
Bernadett Szabo / Reuters

Jakarta, Indonesia

Indonesians use special sunglasses to observe a solar eclipse over Jakarta on March 9, 2016.
Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

London

Local schoolchildren wear protective glasses to watch a partial solar eclipse from Greenwich Park on March 20, 2015.
Joseph Okpako / Getty Images

Kassel, Germany

A boy tapes a special filter over his eye to watch a partial solar eclipse over Kassel on March 20, 2015.
Uwe Zucchi / AFP / Getty Images

Newton Stewart, Scotland

Members of the Galloway Forest Astronomical Society prepare their equipment on March 19, 2015, ahead of the next day&#x27;s solar eclipse.
Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

Lake Turkana, Kenya

Turkana men dance and sing during a solar eclipse over the remote Sibiloi National Park on the shore of Lake Turkana on Nov. 3, 2013.
Noor Khamis / Reuters

Isfahan, Iran

A woman views a total solar eclipse through filtered glasses in Isfahan on Aug. 9, 1999.
Kaveh Kazemi / Getty Images

Estancia El Muster, Argentina

People prepare to watch a solar eclipse over the Estancia El Muster near Sarmiento, Argentina, on Feb. 26, 2017.
Alejandro Pagni / AFP / Getty Images

Thiruvananthapuram, India

Two women observe a solar eclipse over Thiruvananthapuram on Jan. 15, 2010.
Eyeswideopen / Getty Images

Lyndhurst, Australia

Tourists watch a solar eclipse over the Australian Outback town of Lyndhurst on Dec. 4, 2002.
David Gray

Berlin

People near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin use special glasses to look at a partial solar eclipse on March 20, 2015.
Sean Gallup / Getty Images

Amman, Jordan

A Jordanian man uses an X-ray film to observe a partial solar eclipse from the Amman Citadel on Jan. 4, 2011.
Muhammad Hamed / Reuters

Seoul

People watch a total solar eclipse from Yonsei University in Seoul on July 22, 2009.
Chung Sung-jun / Getty Images

Nebraska City, Nebraska

A couple poses for an engagement photo shoot near Nebraska City, Nebraska, during a partial solar eclipse on Oct. 23, 2014.
Lane Hickenbottom / Reuters

