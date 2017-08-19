This Is How People Celebrate A Solar Eclipse Around The World
Nothing brings the world together quite like a celestial event.
Vienna
Haute-Savoie, France
Easter Island
Newtown Linford, England
Longyearbyen, Norway
Tianjin, China
Niamey, Niger
Pristina, Kosovo
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Galyatető, Hungary
Jakarta, Indonesia
London
Kassel, Germany
Newton Stewart, Scotland
Lake Turkana, Kenya
Isfahan, Iran
Estancia El Muster, Argentina
Thiruvananthapuram, India
Lyndhurst, Australia
Berlin
Amman, Jordan
Seoul
Nebraska City, Nebraska
