These Rare Color Pictures Show How People Dressed For Easter In The ’50s

In the 1950s, the phrase “Sunday’s best” meant something quite different than it does today. On Easter Sunday, families from all walks of life would dust off their best and most extravagant dresses, hats, and suits in celebration of the holiday — and in New York City, the Easter Day parade was a place for all of these bold and colorful fashions to hit the street for all to see.

While the popularity of some holiday traditions may be slowly fading into history, one amateur archivist with a passion for collecting vintage film has discovered a treasure trove of pictures that show in stunning color what this incredible event looked like in 1953. Michael W. Gorth, who in his spare time runs a Facebook page titled Vintage Kodachrome Slides, recently discovered a previously unseen collection of amateur photographs taken on the streets of New York City during its annual Easter celebration.

Here, Gorth shares with BuzzFeed News a collection of pictures from his archive, now represented by Lost Colour Library, and shares his passion for collecting these priceless windows into history.

I first got into collecting when I came across a set of slides at a thrift store that were of a person in the military around 1953. The slides were amazing — it was incredible to see the cars, cities, people, and clothing from another time. It made me feel like I was actually there, transported to another time.

I gradually discovered more slides at flea markets — pictures of journeys to California, New York, Paris, and Europe. I was finding amazing images of just everyday life, families at home, children playing in the yard with friends on bikes. It was amazing to see so many hidden treasures on old slides.