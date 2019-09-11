 Skip To Content
These Powerful Photos Show The Bravery And Selflessness Of 9/11 First Responders

On Sept. 11, 2001, emergency first responders sprung into action to face eminent danger and rescue countless lives. Many continue to face the devastating health effects of that day, but their heroic legacy has not been forgotten.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Picture of Gabriel H. Sanchez Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on September 11, 2019, at 11:34 a.m. ET

Jose Jimenez / Getty Images

Firefighters walk towards the World Trade Center after reports of a plane crash.

Jose Jimenez / Getty Images

A fireman runs as the World Trade Center crumbles.

Millrock Productions, Inc. / Getty Images

FDNY firefighters carry fellow firefighter, Al Fuentes, who was injured in the collapse.

New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

Firefighters Todd Heaney and Frankie DiLeo, of Engine 209, carry an injured firefighter from the rubble of the World Trade Center.

New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

A firefighter is left covered with ash after the World Trade Center collapsed.

Mario Tama / Getty Images

A police officer helps to evacuate people from the area around the World Trade Center.

Greg Whitesell / Getty Images

Rescue workers and Pentagon personnel help to the wounded outside the Pentagon in Washington, DC.

Mario Tama / Getty Images

A firefighter breaks down after the World Trade Center buildings collapsed.

Millrock Productions, Inc. / Getty Images

Rescue workers help one another after the attack on the World Trade Center.

Millrock Productions, Inc. / Getty Images

Firefighters embrace one another as they try to grapple with the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center.

Millrock Productions, Inc. / Getty Images

FDNY firefighter, Dan Potter, pauses on a bench in Lower Manhattan after the collapse of the World Trade Center.

Millrock Productions, Inc. / Getty Images

A firefighter stands atop a demolished fire truck at ground zero.

Porter Gifford / Getty Images

The rubble of the World Trade Center smolders on Sept. 11, 2001.

Mario Tama / Getty Images

Rescue workers sift through the wreckage of the World Trade Center on Sept. 13, 2001.

Stan Honda / AFP / Getty Images

Rescue workers wait for their orders near the base of the World Trade Center as the search efforts continue on Sept. 12, 2001.

Mai / The LIFE Images Collection via G

Trained rescue dog Gus and his trainer Ed Apple from the Tennessee Task Force One Search & Rescue team search for survivors in the wreckage at the Pentagon.

Graham Morrison / Getty Images

Firefighters transport victims and continue to search for survivors at the wreckage of the World Trade Center on Sept. 14, 2001.

U.s. Navy / Getty Images

A New York City fireman calls for 10 more rescue workers to make their way into the rubble on Sept. 14, 2001.

Mario Tama / Getty Images

Left: A firefighter dons an American flag bandana while participating in rescue efforts on Sept. 11, 2001. Right: A rescue worker is pulled from the rubble of the World Trade Center on Sept. 13, 2001.

Graham Morrison / Getty Images

An emergency worker takes a moment to sleep between rescue operations.

Getty Images

Left: Firefighters along with a few military personal drape a large flag over the west wall of the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001. Right: A search dog sleeps behind a New York firefighter at the scene of the World Trade Center collapse on Sept. 15, 2001.

Millrock Productions, Inc. / Getty Images

A memorial to firemen who were killed on Sept. 11 is left outside of their firehouse on Sept. 14, 2001.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Firefighters carry the flag-covered casket of fellow fireman Lt. Dennis Mojica during a funeral service at St. Patrick's Cathedral on Sept. 21, 2001, in New York City.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Firefighter Tony James cries while attending the funeral service for New York Fire Department Chaplain Rev. Mychal Judge, in front of the St. Francis of Assisi Church on Sept. 15, 2001, in New York City.

Timothy A. Clary / ASSOCIATED PRESS

A New York City firefighter bows his head at a cement block at Ground Zero during a memorial service on Sept. 11, 2002.


