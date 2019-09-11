These Powerful Photos Show The Bravery And Selflessness Of 9/11 First Responders
On Sept. 11, 2001, emergency first responders sprung into action to face eminent danger and rescue countless lives. Many continue to face the devastating health effects of that day, but their heroic legacy has not been forgotten.
