These Pictures Show The Huge Scale Of The UK's Anti-Trump Protests

More than 100,000 people descended upon London's Trafalgar Square today to protest President Donald Trump's four-day trip to the UK.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez

BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Last updated on July 14, 2018, at 5:40 a.m. ET

Posted on July 13, 2018, at 3:26 p.m. ET

Chris J. Ratcliffe / Getty Images
Yui Mok / PA Images / Getty Images
Barcroft Media / Getty Images
Tolga Akmen / AFP / Getty Images
Yui Mok / PA Images / Getty Images
Joe Giddens / PA Images / Getty Images
Isabel Infantes / AFP / Getty Images
Tf-images / Getty Images
Tolga Akmen / AFP / Getty Images
Barcroft Media / Getty Images
Tolga Akmen / AFP / Getty Images
Tolga Akmen / AFP / Getty Images
Gareth Fuller - Pa Images / Getty Images
Niklas Hallen / AFP / Getty Images
Barcroft Media / Getty Images
Tolga Akmen / AFP / Getty Images
Niklas Hallen / AFP / Getty Images
Nurphoto / Getty Images
Barcroft Media / Getty Images

CORRECTION

Donald Trump's visit to the UK was an official working visit. A previous version of this post described it as a state visit.


