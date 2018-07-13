These Pictures Show The Huge Scale Of The UK's Anti-Trump Protests
More than 100,000 people descended upon London's Trafalgar Square today to protest President Donald Trump's four-day trip to the UK.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
CORRECTION
Donald Trump's visit to the UK was an official working visit. A previous version of this post described it as a state visit.
-
Gabriel H. Sanchez is the photo essay editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York City.
Contact Gabriel H. Sanchez at gabriel.sanchez@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.