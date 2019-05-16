These Pictures Show Just How Polarizing The Abortion Debate Is In The US

On Wednesday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a what is now the strictest abortion law in the US, making nearly all abortions in the state illegal when it goes into effect.

The debate on the legality of abortion in the US reached critical mass following the 2016 election of President Donald Trump, who has since confirmed two conservative-leaning Supreme Court justices, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, both of whom will play a vital role in either upholding or dismantling the landmark 1973 decision Roe v. Wade, which established a woman's constitutional right to end a pregnancy.

These pictures show how both pro–abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion demonstrators have taken to the streets and raised their voices for what they believe in.