 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

These Pictures Show Just How Polarizing The Abortion Debate Is In The US

Trending

These Pictures Show Just How Polarizing The Abortion Debate Is In The US

As multiple states move to impose far-reaching restrictions on abortion, these pictures show how demonstrators on both sides have made their voices heard on the issue.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on May 16, 2019, at 6:11 p.m. ET

On Wednesday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a what is now the strictest abortion law in the US, making nearly all abortions in the state illegal when it goes into effect.

The debate on the legality of abortion in the US reached critical mass following the 2016 election of President Donald Trump, who has since confirmed two conservative-leaning Supreme Court justices, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, both of whom will play a vital role in either upholding or dismantling the landmark 1973 decision Roe v. Wade, which established a woman's constitutional right to end a pregnancy.

These pictures show how both pro–abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion demonstrators have taken to the streets and raised their voices for what they believe in.

Demonstrators dressed in Handmaid&#x27;s Tale costumes hold a sign at the third annual Women&#x27;s March in Washington, DC, on Jan. 19, 2019.
Bloomberg / Getty Images

Demonstrators dressed in Handmaid's Tale costumes hold a sign at the third annual Women's March in Washington, DC, on Jan. 19, 2019.

An anti-abortion protestor holds a sign while demonstrating outside the Colorado Springs Westside Health Center on Feb. 11, 2017, in Colorado.
Marc Piscotty / Getty Images

An anti-abortion protestor holds a sign while demonstrating outside the Colorado Springs Westside Health Center on Feb. 11, 2017, in Colorado.

A marcher holds a sign that says &quot;If My Uterus Shot Bullets Would You Stop Regulating It?!&quot; in front of Trump International Hotel during the Woman&#x27;s March in Manhattan on Jan. 19, 2019.
Ira L. Black - Corbis / Getty Images

A marcher holds a sign that says "If My Uterus Shot Bullets Would You Stop Regulating It?!" in front of Trump International Hotel during the Woman's March in Manhattan on Jan. 19, 2019.

Warning

This image is graphic

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal

 Outside of the Choices Women Medical Clinic, anti-abortion activists attempt to dissuade patients from seeking an abortion on July 28, 2018, in Jamaica, Queens, New York.
Andrew Lichtenstein / Getty Images

Outside of the Choices Women Medical Clinic, anti-abortion activists attempt to dissuade patients from seeking an abortion on July 28, 2018, in Jamaica, Queens, New York.

Protesters hold posters in support of Planned Parenthood on June 21, 2017, in Washington, DC.
Astrid Riecken / Getty Images

Protesters hold posters in support of Planned Parenthood on June 21, 2017, in Washington, DC.

Anti-abortion activists gather to protest in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on on May 10, 2019.
Nurphoto / Getty Images

Anti-abortion activists gather to protest in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on on May 10, 2019.

Demonstrators show their support for Planned Parenthood and reproductive rights on Feb. 10, 2017, in Chicago, Illinois.
Scott Olson / Getty Images

Demonstrators show their support for Planned Parenthood and reproductive rights on Feb. 10, 2017, in Chicago, Illinois.

Anti-abortion demonstrators set up a cross display in front of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on Jan. 27, 2017.
Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Anti-abortion demonstrators set up a cross display in front of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on Jan. 27, 2017.

Supporters of Planned Parenthood gather in Los Angeles on June 21, 2017.
Nurphoto / Getty Images

Supporters of Planned Parenthood gather in Los Angeles on June 21, 2017.

Women who say they have had abortions walk with thousands of anti-abortion demonstrators as they participate in the annual March for Life in Washington, DC, on Jan. 27, 2017.
Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Women who say they have had abortions walk with thousands of anti-abortion demonstrators as they participate in the annual March for Life in Washington, DC, on Jan. 27, 2017.

Women protest against the controversial Heartbeat Bill in Ohio, or HB258, which bans abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, in Columbus on Dec. 12, 2018.
Sopa Images / Getty Images

Women protest against the controversial Heartbeat Bill in Ohio, or HB258, which bans abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, in Columbus on Dec. 12, 2018.

Warning

This image is graphic

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal

 Randall Terry of the anti-abortion group Operation Rescue speaks outside the White House on July 9, 2018, in Washington, DC.
Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

Randall Terry of the anti-abortion group Operation Rescue speaks outside the White House on July 9, 2018, in Washington, DC.

An anti-abortion marcher carries a picture of Jesus Christ during a rally at the Supreme Court during the 46th annual March for Life in Washington, DC, on Jan. 18, 2019.
Joshua Roberts / Reuters

An anti-abortion marcher carries a picture of Jesus Christ during a rally at the Supreme Court during the 46th annual March for Life in Washington, DC, on Jan. 18, 2019.

A protester holds a coat hanger as an emblem of the pro-abortion rights movement during a protest against the controversial Heartbeat Bill in Columbus, Ohio, on Dec. 12, 2018.
Sopa Images / Getty Images

A protester holds a coat hanger as an emblem of the pro-abortion rights movement during a protest against the controversial Heartbeat Bill in Columbus, Ohio, on Dec. 12, 2018.

Pro-abortion rights activists hold signs in response to anti-abortion activists participating in the March for Life in Washington, DC, on Jan. 18, 2019.
Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

Pro-abortion rights activists hold signs in response to anti-abortion activists participating in the March for Life in Washington, DC, on Jan. 18, 2019.

Anti-abortion protestors demonstrate outside of the Colorado Springs Westside Health Center on Feb. 11, 2017, in Colorado.
Marc Piscotty / Getty Images

Anti-abortion protestors demonstrate outside of the Colorado Springs Westside Health Center on Feb. 11, 2017, in Colorado.

Pro-abortion rights supporters protest in front of the Alabama State House as the state Senate votes on the strictest anti-abortion bill in the United States in Montgomery on May 14, 2019.
Christopher Aluka Berry / Reuters

Pro-abortion rights supporters protest in front of the Alabama State House as the state Senate votes on the strictest anti-abortion bill in the United States in Montgomery on May 14, 2019.

Warning

This image is graphic

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal

 Anti-abortion activists prepare to leave after confronting a small group of pro-abortion rights advocates on July 9, 2018, in Chicago, Illinois.
Scott Olson / Getty Images

Anti-abortion activists prepare to leave after confronting a small group of pro-abortion rights advocates on July 9, 2018, in Chicago, Illinois.

Demonstrators voice their support for Planned Parenthood and reproductive rights on Feb. 10, 2017, in Chicago, Illinois.
Scott Olson / Getty Images

Demonstrators voice their support for Planned Parenthood and reproductive rights on Feb. 10, 2017, in Chicago, Illinois.



ADVERTISEMENT