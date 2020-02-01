 Skip To Content
These Pictures Show America's Love Affair With The Super Bowl

Since the very first game in 1967, America has been hot with Super Bowl fever.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on February 1, 2020, at 8:09 a.m. ET

Spencer Grant / Getty Images

Letter carriers watch the Super Bowl at a Holiday Inn in Cambridge, Massachusetts, 1970.

Lyn Alweis / Getty Images

Bronco Fans cheer on their team in Denver, 1978.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Former President Lyndon B. Johnson congratulates winning quarterback Roger Staubach in the Dallas Cowboys dressing room, 1972.

Andy Hayt / Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles fans at bar watching the Super Bowl in New Orleans, 1981.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

"Refrigerettes," the female fans of Chicago Bears defensive lineman William "the Refrigerator" Perry, sign a section of a 36-foot long mural depicting the Chicago Bears, in Chicago, 1986.

Al Messerschmidt Archive / AP

NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue presents a football to President Ronald Reagan before Super Bowl XXIV in New Orleans, 1990.

Paul Souders / Getty Images

A Washington, DC, policeman arrests a drunk fan after the Washington Redskins won the Super Bowl title in 1988.

Stephen Dunn / Getty Images

Cowboys fans arrive at Super Bowl XXVII, 1993.

Robert Giroux / Getty Images

President Bill Clinton watches Super Bowl XXVII with his family and friends at the White House in Washington, DC, 1993.

Otto Greule Jr / Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers fans cheer while watching Super Bowl XXIX against the San Diego Chargers at Pat O'Shea's Mad Hatter Bar in San Francisco, 1995.

Al Bello / Getty Images

A fan shows off a pair of tickets for Super Bowl XXX between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona, 1996.

George Rose / Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates fans pose for a portrait during a tailgate party prior to Super Bowl XXX against the Dallas Cowboys at Sun Devil Stadium at Tempe, Arizona, 1996.

Andy Lyons / Getty Images

Fans of the Tennessee Titans pose for a photograph during Super Bowl XXXIV at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia, on Jan. 30, 2000.

Timothy A. Clary / Getty Images

Green Bay Packers fans show off their plastic cheese brassieres in front of Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, Jan. 25.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

US soldiers from the 101st Airborne watch as the St. Louis Rams and the New England Patriots play Super Bowl XXXVI, while stationed at Kandahar airbase in Afghanistan, Feb. 3, 2002.

Jason Reed / Reuters

President George W. Bush receives a signed football from New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning as Bush honored the NFL Super Bowl champions on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 30, 2008.

Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

A bus filled with St. Louis Rams fans, with a doll of New England quarterback Tom Brady plastered to the front, drives down Decatur Street in New Orleans, Feb. 2, 2002.

Donald Miralle / Getty Images

Fans line up for the security check point outside the stadium prior to the start of Super Bowl XXXVIII between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Feb. 1, 2004.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

A Best Buy customer follows his new 46" Sony Bravia flat panel television to the checkout stand at a Best Buy store in San Francisco, on Feb. 1, 2007.

Robyn Beck / Getty Images

Senator Hillary Clinton looks back at photographers while watching the Super Bowl at Dixie's Smokehouse Bar & Grill in St. Paul, Minnesota, 2008.

Mario Tama / Getty Images

Senator John McCain greets New England Patriots fans before the Super Bowl at the Green Dragon Tavern in Boston, 2008.

The White House / Getty Images

President Barack Obama watches the Super Bowl during a Super Bowl party in the family theater of the White House in Washington, DC, on Feb. 2, 2009.

Cheryl Gerber / Getty Images

Fans celebrate the New Orleans Saints win against the Indianapolis Colts during Super Bowl XLIV on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Feb. 7, 2010.

Boston Globe / Getty Images

A fan shows off his Patriots tattoo outside of Gillette Stadium, the day after their Super Bowl loss to the New York Giants, in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Feb. 6, 2012.

David Ryder / Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks fans react while watching their team play the Denver Broncos in the Super Bowl, in Seattle, Feb. 2, 2014.

Jessica Mcgowan / Getty Images

An Atlanta Falcons fan wipes away a tear after Atlanta loses against the New England Patriots during the Super Bowl, Feb. 5, 2017.

Scott Eisen / Getty Images

New England Patriots fans cheer after the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII at McGreevy's Bar in Boston, Feb. 3, 2019.

