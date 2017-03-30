These Incredible Award Winning Photos Capture The Wonder Of Our World
Smithsonian.com has announced the remarkable winners of their 14th Annual Photo Contest.
After the daunting task of combing through over 48,000 submissions from across the globe, Smithsonian.com has selected the winners of their 14th Annual Photo Contest. The winning pictures, which span seven categories, capture the wonder of the world around us. Check out the incredible winners and fierce competition here.
1. Grand Prize winner: Pradeep Raja Kannaiah for "Ramadan Prayers"
2. Reader's Choice winner: Milan Sachs for “Resting in an NYC Laundry Room”
3. Altered Images winner: Jim Mneymneh for “Improvisation”
ADVERTISEMENT
From the list of finalists:
4. Mobile winner: Alina Rudya for “Surreal”
From the list of finalists:
5. Natural World winner: Prelena Soma Owen for “Look Me in the Eye”
ADVERTISEMENT
From the list of finalists:
6. Travel winner: Peter Nutkins for “Individual Communication”
From the list of finalists:
7. Sustainable Travel winner: Greta Rybus for “A Man Looks Out the Door”
ADVERTISEMENT
From the list of finalists:
8. People winner: João Borges for “Step by Step”
From the list of finalists:
9. American Experience winner: Stephanie Foden for “Before the Portrait”
From the list of finalists:
-
Gabriel H. Sanchez is the photo essay editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York City.
Contact Gabriel H. Sanchez at gabriel.sanchez@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.