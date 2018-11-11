BuzzFeed News

If not for the women, it's possible that World War I may have been lost for the US and its allies.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on November 11, 2018, at 9:34 a.m. ET

Left: A British recruitment poster urging women to work in the munitions factories as part of Britain&#x27;s homefront during World War I, circa 1916. Right: World War I-era British poster Poster showing women working at a lathe in a factory complex.
Getty Images

During World War I, an unprecedented number of women joined in the war effort as scores of men left their homes and jobs to fight on the front lines. While they were not permitted to join in traditional combat roles, these women answered the call to action by filling the enormous void in the work force left by the soldiers who were deployed.

Women participated in nearly every aspect of the war effort — manufacturing and agricultural roles helped keep soldiers armed and well fed, while switch board operators and couriers maintained vital lines of communication. On the frontlines, ambulance drivers, doctors, and nurses saved the lives of millions and helped to maintain moral amongst troops. If not for the women of this era, it's possible that World War I may have been lost for the US and its allies.

On the occasion of the World War I armistice centennial, here's a look back at the incredible women who fought and won the war.

Munition workers finish small arms cartridges in Small Arms Cartridge Factory No.3 at the Woolwich Arsenal in London, 1918.
Iwm / Getty Images

Target practice in Wakefield, Massachusetts, circa 1916.
Paul Thompson / Getty Images

Dispatch rider during World War I, 1917.
Topical Press Agency / Getty Images

Nurses of the British Yeomanry Corps place a wounded soldier on a stretcher, 1915.
George Rinhart / Getty Images

Left: A Salvation Army worker writes a letter home for wounded soldier. Right: British nurses, circa 1916.
Getty Images

Two members of the Women&#x27;s Auxiliary Army Corps carrying wreaths to place on the graves of British soldiers buried at Abbeville, 1918.
Iwm / Getty Images

Left: Pilot Marjorie Stinson poses beside her aircraft, wearing a dress underneath a large bomber and a pilot&#x27;s cap with glasses, 1917. Right: Mabel St Clair Stobart in the field, circa 1913. She founded the Women&#x27;s Sick and Wounded Convoy Corps, and organized hospitals in Europe during World War I.
Getty Images

Women forestry workers sit on a pile of logs enjoying their lunches, 1918.
R. Humphrey / Getty Images

War workers feed the charcoal kilns at a factory, circa 1916.
Iwm / Getty Images

A munitions worker operating a machine in an armaments factory, circa 1915.
Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Posters encouraging women to join in the war effort, 1918.
Getty Images

A war worker fixes nose clips on to gas masks at a factory in London, circa 1918.
Iwm / Getty Images

Left: A worker at an American munitions factory, circa 1918. Right: A war worker stands in front of the furnaces at the South Metropolitan Gas Company in London, 1918.
Getty Images

Two munitions workers stand beside examples of the shells produced at the National Shell Filling Factory in England, circa 1917.
Iwm / Getty Images

A war worker cleans inside the barrel of a naval gun at an Ordnance Works factory in London, circa 1918.
Iwm / Getty Images

Women parade in their military uniforms in New York City, circa 1918.
Paul Thompson / Getty Images

