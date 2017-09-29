BuzzFeed News

25 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

25 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

Here are the most moving, sorrowful, and breathtaking pictures from the past week.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on September 29, 2017, at 5:11 p.m. ET

A man rides his bicycle through a damaged road in Toa Alta, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 24, following Hurricane Maria.
Ricardo Arduengo / AFP / Getty Images

A line outside a supermarket in San Juan stretched from the door and through the parking lot on Sept. 22.
The Washington Post / Getty Images

Orisnela Solano hugs her daughter as they attend a church service at the Parroquia Nuestra Señora de la Asunción church on Sept. 24, in Aibonito, Puerto Rico.
Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Members of the Dallas Cowboys link arms and kneel before the national anthem at the start of the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 25, in Glendale, Arizona.
Christian Petersen / Getty Images

A man kneels with a folded US flag as the motorcade of President Donald Trump passes in Indianapolis on Sept. 27.
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

US Capitol Police drag a blind protester out of a Senate Finance Committee hearing about the proposed Graham-Cassidy health care bill on Sept. 25, in Washington, DC.
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

President Donald Trump pauses to speak with reporters during his arrival at the White House from Indianapolis, on Sept. 27.
Carlos Barria / Reuters

Artillery is fired during a military drill in Qingtongxia, China, on Sept. 25.
China Stringer Network / Reuters

A girl holds a friend affected by tear gas after Haitian National Police officers fired it to disperse a demonstration against the government in Port-au-Prince, on Sept. 28.
Andres Martinez Casares / Reuters

A woman squeezes against the wall as soldiers patrol an alley during an operation in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, on Sept. 22. Shootouts erupted in several areas of Rio de Janeiro, prompting Brazilian authorities to shut roads, close schools, and ask for the Army to intervene.
Leo Correa / AP

Nobi Hossain wades through the water carrying his elderly relative Sona Banu as hundreds of Rohingya refugees arrive under the cover of darkness from Myanmar, near Cox&#x27;s Bazar in Bangladesh, on Sept. 27.
Damir Sagolj / Reuters

A Rohingya refugee poses for a picture in Cox&#x27;s Bazar, Bangladesh, on Sept. 27.
Cathal Mcnaughton / Reuters

A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces comforts his wounded comrade, who was shot by a sniper, as they drive toward a medical center on the eastern frontline of Raqa on Sept. 24.
Bulent Kilic / AFP / Getty Images

Israeli security forces mourn the death of Israeli border police officer Solomon Gabariya, one of three Israeli guards killed in a Palestinian shooting attack on a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank, during his funeral in Beer Yakov on Sept. 26.
Gil Cohen-magen / AFP / Getty Images

Israeli security forces arrest a Palestinian man during a protest against Jewish settlements in Tubas, West Bank, on Sept. 27.
Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

An ammunition depot explodes at a military base in Kalynivka, Ukraine, on Sept. 27. Ukrainian officials said they had evacuated more than 30,000 people after the explosion.
Efrem Lukatsky / AP

Villagers hold torches made of wine skins during the El Vitor Civic procession on Sept. 27, in Mayorga, Spain.
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez / Getty Images

Yemeni scouts take part in a parade to mark the anniversary of the 1962 revolution, in the country&#x27;s capital Sanaa, on Sept. 25.
Mohammed Huwais / AFP / Getty Images

An Iraqi Kurdish woman wearing the Kurdish flag on her face flashes the victory gesture amid celebrations in the city of Kirkuk on Sept. 25, after Iraqi Kurds voted in a referendum for independence.
Ahmad Al-rubaye / AFP / Getty Images

Students demonstrate against the position of the Spanish government to ban the self-determination referendum of Catalonia, on Sept. 28, in Barcelona. The Catalan government is keeping with its plan to hold the referendum, due to take place on Oct. 1, which has been deemed illegal by the Spanish government in Madrid.
Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

Former US presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton attend the trophy presentation prior to the Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club on Sept. 28, in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Rob Carr / Getty Images

Former World War II &quot;comfort woman&quot; Yongsoo Lee, 89, of South Korea, stands by a statue of Haksoon Kim after it was unveiled on Sept. 22, in San Francisco. The monument was dedicated to the young women victims of Japanese military sexual slavery from 1932 until the end of World War II in 1945.
Eric Risberg / AP

A girl hugs a Mexican marine officer near the site of a collapsed building after the earthquake in Mexico City on Sept. 23.
Jose Luis Gonzalez / Reuters

A Balinese man watches the Mount Agung volcano from a temple in Karangasem, Indonesia, on Sept. 26. An increase in tremors from the volcano indicates magma is continuing to move toward the surface and an eruption is possible, a disaster agency official said Tuesday.
Firdia Lisnawati / AP

Naked bathers take part in the North East Skinny Dip on Sept. 25, in Druridge, England. The popular annual event takes place around the autumn equinox at Druridge Bay as the sun rises.
Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

CORRECTION

Members of the Dallas Cowboys linked arms and kneeled before the rendition of the national anthem on Sept. 25. An earlier version of this post misstated the time.


