Federico Parra / AFP / Getty Images

Anti-government demonstrators participate in an attack of the administration headquarters of the Supreme Court of Justice as part of protests against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas on June 12. With Venezuelans suffering from high inflation, food shortages, and soaring crime rates — plus a deepening corruption scandal — the Venezuelan opposition has mounted near-daily anti-government protests since April 1. The protests have left 66 dead and more than a thousand injured, according to prosecutors.