U.s. Navy / Getty Images

The guided-missile destroyer USS Porter fires a Tomahawk land attack missile on April 7 in the Mediterranean Sea. The USS Porter was one of two destroyers that fired a total of 59 cruise missiles at a Syrian military airfield in retaliation for a chemical attack that killed scores of civilians this week. The attack was the first direct US assault on Syria and the government of President Bashar al-Assad since the war began there.