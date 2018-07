Dar Yasin / AP

A Kashmiri boy shields himself with plywood from stones and glass marbles during a clash between Indian police and protesters in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, on May 19. Government forces fired tear gas during the clashes after Friday prayers called by separatist leaders against the detention of Asiya Adrabi, chair of Dukhtaran-e-Millat, or Daughters of the Nation. They also demanded the release of all political prisoners from Indian prisons.