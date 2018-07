Narendra Shrestha / EPA

Dev Kumar Sada (left), uncle of 8-year-old flood victim Kamal Sada, guides the boy's dead body in the Koshi River at Kulari Village, Nepal, on Aug. 13. Kamal died due to sickness from continuous exposure to rainfall and flooding at his remote village. In the culture of the people who inhabit the region, when a boy dies the body is supposed to be buried. Since all the land in their village is flooded and waterlogged, the family members decided to leave Kamal's body in the Koshi River.