19 Totally Insane Collections Of Things Around The World
"Clutter in its highest and most organized form is called collecting." —Ada Louise Huxtable
1. Barbie dolls
2. Superman memorabilia
3. Simpsons memorabilia
4. Brainteasers
5. Wine
6. Royal memorabilia
7. Every single that made the UK charts for over 60 years
8. Gnomes
9. Love Dolls
10. Vacuum cleaners
11. Tin boxes
12. Pinball machines
13. Star Wars memorabilia
14. Film projectors
15. Police hats
16. IBM laptops
17. Dolls
18. Stones
19. Bras
20. Stuffed toy cows
This photo essay is part of a series of stories about stans and superfans.
