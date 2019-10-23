These Pictures Show The Breathtaking Beauty Of Autumn Around The World
Take a visual journey around the Northern Hemisphere to witness the changing leaves and stunning sunsets of autumn.
Yosemite National Park, California
Moscow
Gumushane, Turkey
Yichun, China
Hidaka, Japan
Minsk, Belarus
Stockholm
Moritzburg, Germany
Ichangu Narayan, Nepal
Chicago
Glencoe Lochan, Scotland
Dublin
Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Somerset, New Jersey
Gatineau Park, Canada
Chamonix, France
Warsaw, Poland
Ginzling, Austria
Chengde, China
Whitley Bay, England
Gabriel H. Sanchez is the photo essay editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York City.
