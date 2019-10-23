 Skip To Content
These Pictures Show The Breathtaking Beauty Of Autumn Around The World

Take a visual journey around the Northern Hemisphere to witness the changing leaves and stunning sunsets of autumn.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on October 23, 2019, at 3:32 p.m. ET

Yosemite National Park, California

George Rose / Getty Images

The iconic Half Dome is viewed from Glacier Point at sunset on Oct. 5, in Yosemite National Park, California.

Moscow

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

People are seen among the trees at the Kolomenskoye historical and nature reserve museum in Moscow on Oct. 5.

Gumushane, Turkey

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

The hills of Gumushane, Turkey, during autumn on Oct. 7.

Yichun, China

Barcroft Media / Getty Images

Fisherman cast their nets in the early morning in Yichun, China, on Sept. 27.

Hidaka, Japan

Kotaro Numata / AP

Red spider lilies are in full bloom at Kinchakuda field in Hidaka, Japan, on Oct. 3. The lilies start to bloom in "higan'," or autumn equinox.

Minsk, Belarus

Sergei Grits / AP

A vendor of plastic flowers waits for customers on a street market during a warm autumn day in Minsk, Belarus, on Oct. 16.

Stockholm

Jonathan Nackstrand / Getty Images

People walk under colorful autumnal trees next to Djurgarden canal in Stockholm, on Oct. 13.

Moritzburg, Germany

Picture Alliance / Getty Images

Moritzburg Castle is reflected in the water of the castle pond on Oct. 14.

Ichangu Narayan, Nepal

Prakash Mathema / Getty Images

A man collects marigold flowers for the upcoming Diwali fetival in Ichangu Narayan village on Oct. 23. Diwali, known as the festival of lights, is a five-day Hindu festival celebrated in late autumn during which various forms of animals are worshipped. The festival is also celebrated in honor of the Hindu goddess Laxmi, the goddess of wealth.

Chicago

Chicago Tribune / Getty Images

The setting sun is seen looking west on Randolph Street in Chicago on Sept. 20, just days before the autumnal equinox.

Glencoe Lochan, Scotland

Jane Barlow - Pa Images / Getty Images

Leaves begin to change around the still waters of Glencoe Lochan in the Scottish Highlands on Sept. 23.

Dublin

Brian Lawless / AP

Fallow deer lock antlers in Dublin's Phoenix park during rutting season on Oct. 16.

Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Sunlight shines over trees at Vrelo Bosne, or Spring of the Bosna river, on a foggy autumn day in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on Sept. 29.

Somerset, New Jersey

Lucas Jackson / Reuters

A group of children walk through a pumpkin patch during an autumn day at Snyder's Farm in Somerset, New Jersey, on Oct. 5

Gatineau Park, Canada

Stephane Mahe / Reuters

Leaves begin to change into shades of red and yellow at Gatineau Park in Gatineau, Canada, on Oct. 10.

Chamonix, France

Denis Balibouse / Reuters

People take pictures of the Bossons glacier in the Mont-Blanc massif on a sunny autumn day in Chamonix, France, on Oct. 8.

Warsaw, Poland

Kacper Pempel / Reuters

People walk in autumn sunny day in Powsin park in Warsaw, on Oct. 15.

Ginzling, Austria

Lisi Niesner / Reuters

The Waxeggkees glacier is seen above the Berliner Hütte in the Zillertal Alps during an autumn day near the village of Ginzling, Austria, on Oct. 15.

Chengde, China

Feng Jun / Feng Jun - Imaginechina

Sunset at the Great Wall in Chengde city, on Oct. 6.

Whitley Bay, England

Owen Humphreys / AP

A red sky during sunrise at St Mary's Lighthouse in Whitley Bay on Oct. 7.


