21 Summer Fails From History That Are Better Left In The Past
Still wondering how we haven't gone extinct yet...
1. Competitive sea turtle racing, 1925:
2. Some casual target practice, 1964:
3. Enjoying the company of super-futuristic beach robots, 1934:
4. Cruising with your backpack boat propeller, circa 1940:
5. Riding a giant, human-sized bottle rocket, 1939.
6. Enjoying the fun new beach toys on the market, 1929:
7. Alligator wrestling, 1939:
8. If wrestling's not your thing, there are always alligator races, 1965:
9. And water jousting, 1907:
10. The hope of discovering your own secret beach, 1944:
11. Trying out Salvador Dalí's surreal tanning method, 1955:
12. Teaching your children to swim with a fishing rod, 1926:
13. Using a rope contraption to give infants swimming lessons, 1910:
14. No water necessary for swim lessons in 1923:
15. Enjoying the company of furry friends by the pool, 1966:
16. Taking a spin on an aquatic baby grand piano, 1962.
17. Sporting the latest trends in beach fashion, 1925:
18. Like aquatic stockings and heels, circa 1915:
19. And anti-tanning masks, circa 1950:
21. Just make sure your swimsuit isn't too revealing...
21. ...because you're likely to attract unwanted attention.
