BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

21 Summer Fails From History That Are Better Left In The Past

news / jpg

21 Summer Fails From History That Are Better Left In The Past

Still wondering how we haven't gone extinct yet...

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Headshot of Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez

BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on May 29, 2017, at 9:37 a.m. ET

1. Competitive sea turtle racing, 1925:

Animal cruelty was clearly not a thing back then.
Ullstein Bild / Getty Images

Animal cruelty was clearly not a thing back then.

2. Some casual target practice, 1964:

Just having fun!
Photoshot / Getty Images

Just having fun!

3. Enjoying the company of super-futuristic beach robots, 1934:

The future looks awesome!
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

The future looks awesome!

4. Cruising with your backpack boat propeller, circa 1940:

Totally safe!
Keystone-france / Getty Images

Totally safe!

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Riding a giant, human-sized bottle rocket, 1939.

Only a slight risk of being blown to pieces.
Ullstein Bild / Getty Images

Only a slight risk of being blown to pieces.

6. Enjoying the fun new beach toys on the market, 1929:

Nope. Nope. Nope.
Ullstein Bild / Getty Images

Nope. Nope. Nope.

7. Alligator wrestling, 1939:

So cute!
George Rinhart / Getty Images

So cute!

8. If wrestling's not your thing, there are always alligator races, 1965:

I guess people really loved alligators back in the day?
Photoshot / Getty Images

I guess people really loved alligators back in the day?

ADVERTISEMENT

9. And water jousting, 1907:

Actually, this looks awesome.
Ullstein Bild / Getty Images

Actually, this looks awesome.

10. The hope of discovering your own secret beach, 1944:

Public beaches are for losers!
Topical Press Agency / Getty Images

Public beaches are for losers!

11. Trying out Salvador Dalí's surreal tanning method, 1955:

This one leaves some pretty weird tan lines.
Charles Hewitt / Getty Images

This one leaves some pretty weird tan lines.

12. Teaching your children to swim with a fishing rod, 1926:

The hook part hurts only for a second.
Fox Photos / Getty Images

The hook part hurts only for a second.

ADVERTISEMENT

13. Using a rope contraption to give infants swimming lessons, 1910:

You can never start too early, I guess...
Ullstein Bild / Getty Images

You can never start too early, I guess...

14. No water necessary for swim lessons in 1923:

Worst. Summer camp. Ever.
Topical Press Agency / Getty Images

Worst. Summer camp. Ever.

15. Enjoying the company of furry friends by the pool, 1966:

Such a sweet lil baby.
Mondadori Portfolio / Getty Images

Such a sweet lil baby.

16. Taking a spin on an aquatic baby grand piano, 1962.

Sure, those things float. Right?
Photoshot / Getty Images

Sure, those things float. Right?

ADVERTISEMENT

17. Sporting the latest trends in beach fashion, 1925:

Smile!
Imagno / Getty Images

Smile!

18. Like aquatic stockings and heels, circa 1915:

Hulton Archive / Getty Images

19. And anti-tanning masks, circa 1950:

Not creepy at all.
Adoc-photos / Getty Images

Not creepy at all.

21. Just make sure your swimsuit isn't too revealing...

Graphicaartis / Getty Images

21. ...because you're likely to attract unwanted attention.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive


ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT