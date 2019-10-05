 Skip To Content
These Pictures Prove That Teachers Are Real Life Super Heroes

For World Teachers' Day, we've gathered pictures from around the globe of the tremendous and selfless work that teachers have done over the last year to enlighten the next generation of minds.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on October 5, 2019, at 8:26 a.m. ET

Germantown, Maryland

The Washington Post / Getty Images

History teacher Philip E. Jackson speaks to a group of his students as he teaches the history of slavery to his eighth graders at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Middle School on Feb. 27.

Diepkloof, South Africa

Wikus De Wet / AFP / Getty Images

A teacher from Buskaid gives young kids a violin lesson at the Reformed Presbyterian Church on April 13.

Caldas, Antioquia's department, Colombia

Joaquin Sarmiento / AFP / Getty Images

A sex education teacher shows students how to hold a baby on May 17.

Yancheng, China

Vcg / Getty Images

Over 250 students are taught Chinese calligraphy at the Renmin road primary school on June 3.

Rajasthan, India

FrÃ©dÃ©ric Soltan / Getty Images

Students attend class in village of shepherds and farmers on Nov. 24, 2018.

Baltimore, Maryland

Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images

Teacher and conductor Jane Cromwell leads the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra's OrchKids program during their performance for the String Fling concert at the Lockerman Bundy Elementary School on March 12.

Hanoi, Vietnam

Noel Celis / AFP / Getty Images

A teacher plays with students at the Vietnam-North Korea Friendship Kindergarten school on Feb. 27.

Sevastopol, Russia

Valery Matytsin / Valery Matytsin/TASS

Students attend a biology lesson at Kvantorium, a science park for children, on Dec. 13, 2018.

Hyderabad, India

Noah Seelam / AFP / Getty Images

Children line up as a teacher gives them deworming tablets as part of India's National Deworming Program, on Aug. 8, 2019.

Lakewood, Colorado

Rj Sangosti / Getty Images

Teacher Michelle Miller works with her kindergarten students at Westgate Elementary School on Feb. 6.

Paju, South Korea

Pool / Getty Images

Teacher Jeong Ui-heon, center, and her students of Taesungdong Elementary School pose during the 50th annual graduation ceremony in the heavily fortified demilitarized zone on Jan. 11.

Amboasary-South district, Madagascar

Rijasolo / AFP / Getty Images

Schoolchildren attend the class of teacher Haova Fafiranosoa, right, on Dec. 14, 2018.

Caracas, Venezuela

Picture Alliance / Getty Images

A teacher teaches in the dark due to a power failure on May 14.

Paris

Philippe Lopez / AFP / Getty Images

Biology teacher Fath Sekfali, left, gives a lesson to a young offender in the "Juvenile Section" of the prison of Villepinte on April 9.

Lilongwe, Malawi

Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

A teacher instructs students of the Chipala Primary School on Oct. 4, 2018.

Van, Turkey

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Students and teachers have a snowball fight on Feb. 7.

Petion-Ville, Haiti

Hector Retamal / AFP / Getty Images

A teacher supervises a French exam in a classroom of the Intitution Mixte Garnier Numa school on Dec. 17, 2018.

Pacoima, California

Frederic J. Brown / AFP / Getty Images

Telfair Elementary School first grade teacher Ms. Gutierrez works with her students on Feb. 8.

Nanchang, China

Xinhua News Agency / Xinhua News Agency via Getty Ima

Teacher Zeng Wenping, right, plays basketball with students at Qiyin school on Nov. 26, 2018.

Benghazi, Libya

Giles Clarke / Getty Images

Students attend a lesson in a public school classroom on Feb. 3.

Harim, Syria

Amer Alhamwe / AFP / Getty Images

A teacher explains a lesson to his pupils at a school in the rebel-held northern countryside of Syria's Idlib province on Oct. 15, 2018.

Vaulx-en-Velin, France

Jeff Pachoud / AFP / Getty Images

A teacher prepares to sleep in a classroom on Jan. 10, 2018, as teachers and parents of pupils welcome homeless families to spend the night in a primary school.

Nizhny Novgorod, Russia

Mikhail Solunin / Mikhail Solunin/TASS

Students attend a score reading lesson at the Balakirev Musical College on Dec. 4, 2018.

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Mohd Rasfan / AFP / Getty Images

A teacher prepares her student wearing an Ihram before circumambulating a mockup of the Kaaba, Islam's most sacred structure located in the holy city of Mecca, during an educational simulation of the Hajj pilgrimage on July 4.

Njoro, Kenya

Tony Karumba / AFP / Getty Images

Teacher and Franciscan brother Peter Mokaya Tabichi, recipient of Global Teacher Prize Award, is hoisted high as he celebrates with his students on April 4, at Keriko Secondary School.



