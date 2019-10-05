These Pictures Prove That Teachers Are Real Life Super Heroes
For World Teachers' Day, we've gathered pictures from around the globe of the tremendous and selfless work that teachers have done over the last year to enlighten the next generation of minds.
Germantown, Maryland
Diepkloof, South Africa
Caldas, Antioquia's department, Colombia
Yancheng, China
Rajasthan, India
Baltimore, Maryland
Hanoi, Vietnam
Sevastopol, Russia
Hyderabad, India
Lakewood, Colorado
Paju, South Korea
Amboasary-South district, Madagascar
Caracas, Venezuela
Paris
Lilongwe, Malawi
Van, Turkey
Petion-Ville, Haiti
Pacoima, California
Nanchang, China
Benghazi, Libya
Harim, Syria
Vaulx-en-Velin, France
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Njoro, Kenya
