BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

21 Super Creepy Pictures From Inside An Abandoned Airport

news

21 Super Creepy Pictures From Inside An Abandoned Airport

The Nicosia International Airport was once a bustling tourist hub. Today, it stands in ruins.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Headshot of Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez

BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on March 28, 2018, at 5:22 p.m. ET

The remains of Avro Shackleton, a British long-range maritime patrol aircraft, at the abandoned Nicosia International Airport.
Athanasios Gioumpasis / Getty Images

The remains of Avro Shackleton, a British long-range maritime patrol aircraft, at the abandoned Nicosia International Airport.

The main terminal stands decaying inside the buffer zone on the southern, Greek side of the divided city in Nicosia, Cyprus.
Sean Gallup / Getty Images

The main terminal stands decaying inside the buffer zone on the southern, Greek side of the divided city in Nicosia, Cyprus.

The Nicosia International Airport on the island of Cyprus was once a bustling hub for the region's tourist industry. It was built in the 1930s and served as a vital airstrip for allied bombers during the second World War. In 1974, following the Cypriot coup d'état and the ensuing Turkish invasion of Cyprus, the airport was abandoned. Nature began to slowly retake the airfield as brush and trees enveloped airplanes left on the runway, and flocks of birds took up residence in what were once its terminals. Today, the facilities at the Nicosia International Airport lay in ruins, and the remaining usable structures are used mainly as the headquarters for the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus.

Here is a haunting look at what a modern airport looks like after returning to nature.

The passenger departure area is coated with bird feces.
Athanasios Gioumpasis / Getty Images

The passenger departure area is coated with bird feces.

ADVERTISEMENT
The arrival terminal at Nicosia International Airport.
Athanasios Gioumpasis / Getty Images

The arrival terminal at Nicosia International Airport.

Images of airplanes decorate a wall.
Neil Hall / Reuters

Images of airplanes decorate a wall.

Advertising billboards are left tattered and destroyed.
Neil Hall / Reuters

Advertising billboards are left tattered and destroyed.

Bird droppings cover a &quot;no exit&quot; sign in Greek.
AFP / Getty Images

Bird droppings cover a "no exit" sign in Greek.

ADVERTISEMENT
Droppings cover seats in the departure lounge near a duty free shop.
AFP / Getty Images

Droppings cover seats in the departure lounge near a duty free shop.

Abandoned ticket counters decay inside the terminal building.
AFP / Getty Images

Abandoned ticket counters decay inside the terminal building.

A sign reading &quot;staff car park&quot; is faded and covered with rust.
Athanasios Gioumpasis / Getty Images

A sign reading "staff car park" is faded and covered with rust.

A view from the broken windows of a control tower for the runway.
Athanasios Gioumpasis / Getty Images

A view from the broken windows of a control tower for the runway.

ADVERTISEMENT
The damaged control tower is left in ruins.
Patrick Baz / AFP / Getty Images

The damaged control tower is left in ruins.

Light shines through the windows inside the empty main hall and its cafe.
Jihan Ammar / AFP / Getty Images

Light shines through the windows inside the empty main hall and its cafe.


A sign reading &quot;tipping porters not allowed&quot; is left faded with rust.
Athanasios Gioumpasis / Getty Images

A sign reading "tipping porters not allowed" is left faded with rust.

ADVERTISEMENT
A bird flies past an advertising billboard.
Neil Hall / Reuters

A bird flies past an advertising billboard.

Steel barrels litter the tarmac of the abandoned Nicosia airport.
Patrick Baz / AFP / Getty Images

Steel barrels litter the tarmac of the abandoned Nicosia airport.

A abandoned and decaying Cyprus Airways passenger plane sits on the runway.
Sean Gallup / Getty Images

A abandoned and decaying Cyprus Airways passenger plane sits on the runway.

The shell of an airplane sits on the runway, slowly rusting.
Athanasios Gioumpasis / Getty Images

The shell of an airplane sits on the runway, slowly rusting.

ADVERTISEMENT
Remains of an Avro Shackleton aircraft is reclaimed by brush and wilderness.
Athanasios Gioumpasis / Getty Images

Remains of an Avro Shackleton aircraft is reclaimed by brush and wilderness.

A stairway covered in barbed wire leads to the former visitors restaurant and terrace.
Sean Gallup / Getty Images

A stairway covered in barbed wire leads to the former visitors restaurant and terrace.

An advertising billboard from the 1970s remains intact in the airport&#x27;s terminal building.
Athanasios Gioumpasis / Getty Images

An advertising billboard from the 1970s remains intact in the airport's terminal building.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT