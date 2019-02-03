BuzzFeed News

19 Pictures That Prove Super Bowl Fans Have NO Chill At All

There's no creature more extreme than a football fan whose team is going to the Super Bowl.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on February 3, 2019, at 5:11 p.m. ET

This life-sized Troll at Super Bowl 50 who apparently thinks the mascot for the Broncos is actually a small mouse.

Streeter Lecka / Getty Images

Here's one incredible acrobatic feat after the Seahawks victory at Super Bowl XLVIII.

David Ryder / Getty Images

These two guys who couldn't contain their excitement for the Broncos victory at Super Bowl XXXIII, so they literally jumped into a bonfire.

Jonathan Castner / AFP / Getty Images

All that winning at Super Bowl XLVIII can parch even the strongest of Seahawks fan.

David Ryder / Getty Images

Here's an unfortunate sighting during primetime at Super Bowl XXXVIII.

Andy Lyons / Getty Images

And here's a permanent reminder of who this guy is rooting for at Super Bowl XLIX.

Icon Sports Wire / Getty Images

When you gotta go, you gotta go. Just ask this Eagles fan after Super Bowl LII.

Patrick Smith / Getty Images

Here's a group who are taking their team spirit to some dark, dark places at Super Bowl XXXVII.

Doug Pensinger / Getty Images

And this picture from Super Bowl LII that proves Football has always been morbid AF.

Scott Eisen / Getty Images

The most extreme lines in the world are outside a Super Bowl stadium, like this one from Super Bowl XXXVIII.

Donald Miralle / Getty Images

Nobody is exactly sure what team this woman is rooting for at Super Bowl XLVI.

Chris Trotman / Getty Images

Here's what happens when New England fans let all their Super Bowl rings go to their head.

Boston Globe / Getty Images

This picture from Super Bowl XLVIII illustrates the age-honored tradition of burning a pile of hot trash in support of your home team.

Jason Redmond / Reuters

Speaking of piles of trash, here's the scene after the Super Bowl LII victory parade in 2018.

Corey Perrine / Getty Images

These fans from Super Bowl XLVIII are way too hyped to let a few "riot police" ruin their fun.

David Ryder / Getty Images

Super Bowl XXII in 1988 was no exception to that either!

Paul Souders / Getty Images

Or Super Bowl XLVI in 2012 for that matter...

Kena Betancur / Reuters

But there are times when celebrating can get a bit out of hand, like in Boston after the Partriots win at Superbowl XXXVIII.

Jim Bourg

But take it from these Broncos fans after Super Bowl 50, it's always better to go with the flow!

Andy Cross / Getty Images


