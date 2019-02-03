19 Pictures That Prove Super Bowl Fans Have NO Chill At All
There's no creature more extreme than a football fan whose team is going to the Super Bowl.
This life-sized Troll at Super Bowl 50 who apparently thinks the mascot for the Broncos is actually a small mouse.
Here's one incredible acrobatic feat after the Seahawks victory at Super Bowl XLVIII.
These two guys who couldn't contain their excitement for the Broncos victory at Super Bowl XXXIII, so they literally jumped into a bonfire.
All that winning at Super Bowl XLVIII can parch even the strongest of Seahawks fan.
Here's an unfortunate sighting during primetime at Super Bowl XXXVIII.
And here's a permanent reminder of who this guy is rooting for at Super Bowl XLIX.
When you gotta go, you gotta go. Just ask this Eagles fan after Super Bowl LII.
Here's a group who are taking their team spirit to some dark, dark places at Super Bowl XXXVII.
And this picture from Super Bowl LII that proves Football has always been morbid AF.
The most extreme lines in the world are outside a Super Bowl stadium, like this one from Super Bowl XXXVIII.
Nobody is exactly sure what team this woman is rooting for at Super Bowl XLVI.
Here's what happens when New England fans let all their Super Bowl rings go to their head.
This picture from Super Bowl XLVIII illustrates the age-honored tradition of burning a pile of hot trash in support of your home team.
Speaking of piles of trash, here's the scene after the Super Bowl LII victory parade in 2018.
These fans from Super Bowl XLVIII are way too hyped to let a few "riot police" ruin their fun.
Super Bowl XXII in 1988 was no exception to that either!
Or Super Bowl XLVI in 2012 for that matter...
But there are times when celebrating can get a bit out of hand, like in Boston after the Partriots win at Superbowl XXXVIII.
But take it from these Broncos fans after Super Bowl 50, it's always better to go with the flow!
