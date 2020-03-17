Here's How Ireland Celebrated St. Patrick's Day Amid The Coronavirus Outbreak
In a city celebrated as the epicenter of St. Patrick's Day, pubs and restaurants in Dublin were shuttered on the holiday in an effort to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus.
Sign up for the BuzzFeed News newsletter JPG for behind-the-scenes exclusives from renowned photographers and our hard-hitting photo stories.
In Dublin, a city that sees an average of 500,000 visitors each year on St. Patrick's Day, festivities have been halted and pubs shuttered after the Republic of Ireland announced over the weekend a two-week lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Saturday, pubs were crowded with revelers who blatantly ignored the government's warning, resulting in a lockdown on Monday of all restaurants and bars. Still, a handful of emerald-clad party goers insisted in disobeying the order on St. Patrick's Day and continued to socialize in close proximity with others amid a deadly global pandemic.
These pictures show what the streets of Dublin looked like on St. Patrick's Day amid the coronavirus outbreak.
-
Gabriel H. Sanchez is the photo essay editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York City.
Contact Gabriel H. Sanchez at gabriel.sanchez@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.