Here's How Ireland Celebrated St. Patrick's Day Amid The Coronavirus Outbreak

In Dublin, a city that sees an average of 500,000 visitors each year on St. Patrick's Day, festivities have been halted and pubs shuttered after the Republic of Ireland announced over the weekend a two-week lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Saturday, pubs were crowded with revelers who blatantly ignored the government's warning, resulting in a lockdown on Monday of all restaurants and bars. Still, a handful of emerald-clad party goers insisted in disobeying the order on St. Patrick's Day and continued to socialize in close proximity with others amid a deadly global pandemic.

These pictures show what the streets of Dublin looked like on St. Patrick's Day amid the coronavirus outbreak.