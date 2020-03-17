 Skip To Content
Here's How Ireland Celebrated St. Patrick's Day Amid The Coronavirus Outbreak

In a city celebrated as the epicenter of St. Patrick's Day, pubs and restaurants in Dublin were shuttered on the holiday in an effort to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

In Dublin, a city that sees an average of 500,000 visitors each year on St. Patrick's Day, festivities have been halted and pubs shuttered after the Republic of Ireland announced over the weekend a two-week lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Saturday, pubs were crowded with revelers who blatantly ignored the government's warning, resulting in a lockdown on Monday of all restaurants and bars. Still, a handful of emerald-clad party goers insisted in disobeying the order on St. Patrick's Day and continued to socialize in close proximity with others amid a deadly global pandemic.

These pictures show what the streets of Dublin looked like on St. Patrick's Day amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Charles Mcquillan / Getty Images

A man wearing a shamrock suit walks along the normally bustling parade route on O'Connell Street.

Charles Mcquillan / Getty Images

Streets in the normally bustling Temple Bar district are quiet.

Niall Carson - Pa Images / Getty Images

Two women in clover patterned face masks near the Temple bar.

Jason Cairnduff / Reuters

People share a drink on the streets of Dublin.

Niall Carson - Pa Images / Getty Images

A man in a face mask walks past a man dressed as St. Patrick near the Temple bar.

Charles Mcquillan / Getty Images

Tourists dressed in St. Patricks day themed clothing tour normally crowded streets in the Dublin city center.

Peter Morrison / AP

A souvenir seller waits for business in Dublin city center.

Charles Mcquillan / Getty Images

A couple walk their children along the normally bustling parade route on O'Connell Street.

Paul Faith / Getty Images

A woman wears a protective mask in the popular Temple bar area of Dublin.

Niall Carson - Pa Images / Getty Images

A tourist walks near O'Connell Street in Dublin.

Charles Mcquillan / Getty Images

Police officers walk past a boarded up bar following the cancellation of the annual St. Patrick's Day parade and celebrations.

Jason Cairnduff / Reuters

Tourists wearing St. Patrick's Day related clothing explore the city.

Paul Faith / Getty Images

A woman walks in the popular Temple bar area of Dublin.

Charles Mcquillan / Getty Images

The normally thronged St. Patrick's day parade route is virtually empty.

Paul Faith / Getty Images

A closed sign is pictured outside a pub in the popular Temple bar area.

Paul Faith / Getty Images

People gather in the popular Temple bar area of Dublin.

Charles Mcquillan / Getty Images

A man checks to see if a bar in the Temple Bar district is open.



