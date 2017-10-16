BuzzFeed News

25 Disturbing Vintage Photos That Will Scare The Living Hell Out Of You

FYI, some of these photos may or may not be cursed.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on October 16, 2017, at 5:02 p.m. ET

The ornately arranged skeletons of Rome's Capuchin Crypt, circa 1900.

Bettmann Archive / Getty Images

A 19th-century anthropologist showing off his pair of shrunken heads from Ecuador.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

A young girl brought to life by French inventors in the 18th century.

Getty Images

This portrait of child getting cozy with Krampus, circa 1900.

Rykoff Collection / Getty Images
And this picture of an unannounced visitor to a child's slumber in 1860.

Hulton Deutsch / Getty Images

A portrait of "Lionel the Lion Faced Boy" during the height of his fame in 1907.

Ullstein Bild Dtl. / Getty Images

Lon Chaney as a friendly neighborhood clown, He, in the 1924 MGM silent movie He Who Gets Slapped.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

The grotesque sight of a headless woman performing in a Coney Island sideshow in 1945.

Eileen Darby / Getty Images
The crime scene on the night of Nov. 11, 1974, that inspired The Amityville Horror.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

A dinner table set up for 14 unsuspecting guests in 1946.

Library Of Congress / Getty Images

The childlike scrawl which reads, "For heavens sake catch me before I kill more. I cannot control myself," written by the Lipstick Killer in 1946.

Kirn Vintage Stock / Getty Images

Four unidentified flying objects glowing in the sky at 9:35 a.m. on July 15, 1952, in Salem, Massachusetts.

Library Of Congress / Getty Images
A lone scientist descending into the radioactive darkness of Chernobyl in 1986.

Igor Kostin / Getty Images

The medium Eva C. forcing a luminous apparition between her hands on May 17, 1912.

Adoc-photos / Getty Images

A ghostly apparition caught on film during a wake, circa 1920.

Science & Society Picture Librar / Getty Images

A salesman's collection of glass eyes, circa 1900.

Hulton Deutsch / Getty Images
The dripping doll heads of a toy factory, circa 1900.

Hulton Deutsch / Getty Images

And this woman who decided she'd prefer to be a doll herself in 1865.

Adoc-photos / Getty Images

A pair of entertainers unpacking their "dummy" friend in 1925.

Hirz / Getty Images

A patient undergoing experimental electrical stimulation in 1856.

Adoc-photos / Getty Images
This macabre scene of a mortician haunted by his day job in 1910.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

This farmer with the brilliant idea of dressing his scarecrow as a skeleton in 1937.

Harry Shepherd / Getty Images

A visit from the angel of death in 1863.

Adoc-photos / Getty Images

And a bit of casual company, circa 1910.

Vintage Images / Getty Images
