25 Disturbing Vintage Photos That Will Scare The Living Hell Out Of You
FYI, some of these photos may or may not be cursed.
The ornately arranged skeletons of Rome's Capuchin Crypt, circa 1900.
A 19th-century anthropologist showing off his pair of shrunken heads from Ecuador.
A young girl brought to life by French inventors in the 18th century.
This portrait of child getting cozy with Krampus, circa 1900.
ADVERTISEMENT
And this picture of an unannounced visitor to a child's slumber in 1860.
A portrait of "Lionel the Lion Faced Boy" during the height of his fame in 1907.
Lon Chaney as a friendly neighborhood clown, He, in the 1924 MGM silent movie He Who Gets Slapped.
The grotesque sight of a headless woman performing in a Coney Island sideshow in 1945.
ADVERTISEMENT
The crime scene on the night of Nov. 11, 1974, that inspired The Amityville Horror.
A dinner table set up for 14 unsuspecting guests in 1946.
The childlike scrawl which reads, "For heavens sake catch me before I kill more. I cannot control myself," written by the Lipstick Killer in 1946.
Four unidentified flying objects glowing in the sky at 9:35 a.m. on July 15, 1952, in Salem, Massachusetts.
ADVERTISEMENT
A lone scientist descending into the radioactive darkness of Chernobyl in 1986.
The medium Eva C. forcing a luminous apparition between her hands on May 17, 1912.
A ghostly apparition caught on film during a wake, circa 1920.
A salesman's collection of glass eyes, circa 1900.
ADVERTISEMENT
The dripping doll heads of a toy factory, circa 1900.
And this woman who decided she'd prefer to be a doll herself in 1865.
A pair of entertainers unpacking their "dummy" friend in 1925.
A patient undergoing experimental electrical stimulation in 1856.
ADVERTISEMENT
This macabre scene of a mortician haunted by his day job in 1910.
This farmer with the brilliant idea of dressing his scarecrow as a skeleton in 1937.
A visit from the angel of death in 1863.
And a bit of casual company, circa 1910.
-
Gabriel H. Sanchez is the photo essay editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York City.
Contact Gabriel H. Sanchez at gabriel.sanchez@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.