Queen Elizabeth II’s Incredible Life In Photos

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch, died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8, 2022, leaving behind a legacy of images from her global public life that lasted some three-quarters of a century.

By
Gabriel H. Sanchez
Senior Photo Essay Editor

and
Steffi Cao
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Queen Elizabeth II, who served as the monarch of the United Kingdom and British Empire beginning in 1952 with a fierce spirit of public service and usually a brightly colored hat, has died at 96.

Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, born in 1926, was coronated when she was just 25 years old. The longest-serving British monarch and a household name in pop culture, Elizabeth led a life marked by numerous major historical events and global changes. She lived through a childhood colored by war, experienced family upheaval, traveled the world as Queen, and was married to husband Prince Philip for over 70 years. Here, BuzzFeed News has compiled photos of the Queen’s life, from her efforts during World War II to meeting the Spice Girls.

Royal Photographic Society / Getty Images

Princess Elizabeth in a family photo from 1930

Topical Press Agency / Getty Images

Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret making a broadcast to the children of the Empire during World War II, 1940

Lisa Sheridan / Getty Images

Princess Elizabeth stands in a syringa bush on the grounds of Windsor Castle, Berkshire, 1941.

Bettmann Archive / Getty Images

Princess Elizabeth as a young girl

J. A. Hampton / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II attends the passing-out parade of the Auxiliary Territorial Service while wearing a military uniform, June 1946.

Central Press / Getty Images

Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, waving to the crowd shortly after their wedding at Westminster Abbey, November 1947.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

The royal family picnicking at Balmoral, 1951

Fox Photos / Getty Images

Crowds lined around Pall Mall and Trafalgar Square in central London, watching Queen Elizabeth II as she tours the city after her coronation at Westminster Abbey, June 1953.

Popperfoto / Getty Images

The coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Abbey, June 1953

Bettmann Archive

Queen Elizabeth II's coronation portrait, 1953

Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth driving her children at Windsor

Hulton Deutsch / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II inspects men of the Royal West African Frontier Force, whom she awards the honor of the new title "Queen's Own Nigeria Regiment" at Kaduna Airport in Nigeria, February 1956.

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II and John F. Kennedy, June 15, 1961

Serge Lemoine / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II wearing a Maori cloak during her visit to New Zealand, 1977

Universalimagesgroup / Getty Images

President Gerald Ford dances with Queen Elizabeth II at the White House during the bicentennial celebration of the Declaration of Independence, 1976.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (left) and Queen Elizabeth II chat at a party for heads of state in Zambia, 1979.

Tim Graham / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth ll during her tour of the South Pacific in Tuvalu, October 1982

Anwar Hussein / WireImage

Queen Elizabeth II presents the Order of Merit to Mother Teresa in India, 1982.

Pool / Getty Images

Prince Charles and Princess Diana on their wedding day on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with the Queen, 1981.

Tim Graham / Getty Images

The Queen with Prince William and Prince Henry, 1990

Jeff Overs / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales, 1997.

Tim Graham / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II delivers a speech in the Capitol during a visit to Washington, DC, 1991.

Stringer

Queen Elizabeth II shakes hands with Geri as she meets the Spice Girls, (from left) Emma, Victoria, Mel C, Geri, and Mel B, after the Royal Variety Performance in the Victoria Palace Theatre, Dec. 1, 1999.

Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

President George W. Bush escorts Queen Elizabeth II before a performance by violinist Itzhak Perlman in the East Room of the White House, May 2007.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II meets the public on her 90th Birthday Walkabout on April 21, 2016, in Windsor, England.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

President Barack Obama and Queen Elizabeth II during a banquet in Buckingham Palace, May 24, 2011

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Queen Elizabeth II watch a children's sports event during a Diamond Jubilee visit to Nottingham on June 13, 2012.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II speaks to Millie Robson, 15, and her mother, Marie, during a visit to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital to meet victims of the terror attack on May 25, 2017, in Manchester, England.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, wave to guests attending the Patron's Lunch celebrations for the Queen's 90th birthday on the Mall in London, June 12, 2016.

Handout / Ian Leslie Macdonald via Getty

A new portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, wearing the maple leaf brooch inherited from her mother, released for Canada Day to mark the 150th anniversary of Confederation, on July 1, 2017

Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II attends a service marking the 750th anniversary of Westminster Abbey on Oct. 15, 2019.

UK Press Pool via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II awards Captain Sir Thomas Moore with the insignia of Knight Bachelor at Windsor Castle on July 17, 2020. Moore, a British World War II veteran, raised over £32 million for the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021. His funeral had only 30 guests invited due to COVID restrictions.

Max Mumby / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II attends a polo match on July 11, 2021, in Egham, England.

Jane Barlow / WPA Pool / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II during an inspection of the Balaklava Company, the 5th Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, at the gates at Balmoral, on Aug. 9, 2021, in Ballater, Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

Andrew Milligan / Pool / AFP via Getty Images

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives at the Balmoral Cricket Pavilion to plant a tree with Charles, Prince of Wales, on Oct. 1, 2021.

Steve Parsons / Pool / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II meets members of the Royal Regiment of Canadian Artillery at Windsor Castle, on Oct. 6, 2021.

Steve Parsons / WPA Pool / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II during an event at Windsor Castle, March 23, 2022

Jonathan Brady / Pool / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II prepares to touch the Commonwealth of Nations Globe to start the lighting of the Principal Beacon as part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, outside of Buckingham Palace, June 2, 2022.

Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II watches a flypast of the Royal Air Force during celebrations of her Platinum Jubilee from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, June 2, 2022.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II and members of the royal family watch the Royal Air Force during Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London, June 2, 2022.

Jeff J. Mitchell / Getty Images

Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II attend the Royal Company of Archers Reddendo Parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, June 30, 2022.

Kirsty O'Connor / WPA Pool / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II stands with Jonathan Jones, the chair of trustees at Thames Hospice, after unveiling a plaque to officially open the facility's new building in Maidenhead, England, July 15, 2022.

Jane Barlow / WPA Pool / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II greets Liz Truss, the newly elected leader of the Conservative party, at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, where she will be invited to become prime minister and form a new government, on Sept. 6, 2022.

Dominic Lipinski / WPA Pool / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle, April 28, 2022