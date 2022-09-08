Queen Elizabeth II’s Incredible Life In Photos

Queen Elizabeth II, who served as the monarch of the United Kingdom and British Empire beginning in 1952 with a fierce spirit of public service and usually a brightly colored hat, has died at 96.

Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, born in 1926, was coronated when she was just 25 years old. The longest-serving British monarch and a household name in pop culture, Elizabeth led a life marked by numerous major historical events and global changes. She lived through a childhood colored by war, experienced family upheaval, traveled the world as Queen, and was married to husband Prince Philip for over 70 years. Here, BuzzFeed News has compiled photos of the Queen’s life, from her efforts during World War II to meeting the Spice Girls.